Miles for Vets check
Miles for Vets check

Miles for Vets check

Martinsville Council Member Danny Turner said $1,000 left over from a recent fundraiser that provided all law enforcement and first responders a free meal was donated to the Miles for Vets program last week. Joining the presentation is Virginia Secretary for Veteran's and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs (left), Mayor Kathy Lawson, Mandy Folman from Southern Area Agency on Aging for Miles for Vets and council members Danny Turner and Tammy Pearson.
