Milestone anniversaries memorialized

In addition to the Harvest Foundation's recognition on the charitable organization's 20th anniversary, the Henry County Board of Supervisors memorialized three other milestone anniversaries with resolutions at a regular meeting on Tuesday.

The Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) is also celebrating its 20th anniversary. DRBA was established to protect and promote the rivers throughout the Piedmont region along the Virginia and North Carolina border. Since the beginning, the DRBA has provided educational support for teachers and has been the organizer of many programs to benefit the local ecosystem.

"I've been here for 12 years," said DRBA Executive Director Tiffany Haworth in accepting her resolution. "Thank you so much and we will proudly display this."

A resolution was approved honoring Sandra Adams for her 33 years of service to the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals.

A resolution was presented to the Mount Olivet Ruritan Club on its 50th anniversary. The organization was chartered on Oct. 19, 1972 and spends many volunteer hours supporting local schools, public safety and initiatives to feed the less fortunate.

In other matters

Henry County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff told the board that as of Aug. 31, his office had collected 93% of 2021 personal property taxes and 94% of real estate taxes.

Henry County received a grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation for $82,500 to install lighted signs and signalized cross walks at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Kings Mountain Road. The grant required a match of $16,500 and the board approved appropriating the match from its contingency fund.

At the request of Circuit Court Clerk Jennifer Ashworth, the board appropriated $16,199 from miscellaneous refunds and revenues to cover expenses related to a temporary part-time employee for her office.

The board also:

Hired Julia Hammond, of Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies, as the county’s lobbyist and appropriated the funds needed from the general fund at a monthly cost of approximately $3,200.

Appropriated $10,000 from the general fund to pay towards the cost of hiring Kemper Consulting for lobbying services in a collaborative effort with local business leaders and the City of Martinsville to provide funding for the Martinsville Southern Connector route.

Conducted a public hearing and approved a request to rezone approximately 3.48-acres in the Horsepasture District from Agricultural to Commercial so the property can be marketed for commercial purposes.

Approved a request to abandon a temporary 40’ x 50’ turn-around located between the addresses of 468 and 510 Pioneer Trail in Collinsville.

Reappointed Bill Kirby and Sarah Hodges to the Southern Virginia Recreation Facilities Authority to four-year terms set to expire October 31, 2026.

Appointed Timothy Stone to the Patrick & Henry Community College Board for an unexpired term set to end June 30, 2026.

Heard from Justin Washer, of the Blackberry District, about his concerns regarding school security in Henry County.