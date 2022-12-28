 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millner was there in 1977; Axton man helped dig Buffalo out of a similar snow

When Curtis Millner Sr. of Axton reads the news of the major blizzard that has crippled Buffalo, he remembers when the same happened in 1977.

He was there with the Army helping dig out the city.

Millner, retired Chief Warrant Officer 3, was with the 189th Maintenance Battalion of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and that battalion supported the 20th Engineer Brigade battling the snow in 1977.

He said that one morning he went in to take PT, an army physical fitness test, he was informed he would be required to fly out to help the 20th Engineer Brigade Task Force SNOW GO.

He was told that “the National Guard was overwhelmed with the work up there and they needed active duty military” and the 20th Engineer Brigade had the capability to provide aid. They gathered equipment and were then flown in C-130 planes to the National Guard base at Niagara Falls.

He was there for a day before he was told he would need to provide closer support and was flown directly to the National Guard Armory in Buffalo. From Feb. 1-10, Millner's role in blizzard relief was “replacing major components on equipment that became inoperable.”

Bulldozers, front-end loaders and dump trucks were used to scoop the snow up into the trucks where it was then taken out on the lake and dumped.

“The lake was frozen hard enough. That was the only place to dump snow,” Millner said. He added that two men worked with each piece of equipment in 12-hour shifts. Replacements and fuel were brought to them so they wouldn't have to stop.

“It was a round-the-clock operation for about seven days,” he said.

In his 23 years in the Army, he was called out to do a similar type of relief work only one other time, for an earthquake in Guatemala.

In the last three days of his time in Buffalo, Millner said, he only got a total of 2 hours of sleep on a leather cot, and any hygiene was extremely limited.

Even though he spent 12 years in Germany, including the winters, and experienced a good amount of snow in Martinsville in the 1940s and '50s, the amount of snow he saw in Buffalo stood out as different.

“I had never seen, before or since, as much snow as I saw in Buffalo,” he added. That even included snow drifts as tall as 12 feet. Though Millner was mostly inside coordinating repairs and fueling, he saw that the men working out in the snow were brought in “almost frozen.”

Millner was awarded a 20th Engineer Brigade Certificate of Achievement for his participation in Operation SNOW GO. He said that from what he saw on TV of the 2022 storm, it looked pretty equal in severity as it was in 1977.

Monique's memorable stories from 2022
Curtis Millner

Seeing the news of the big snow in Buffalo reminded Curtis Millner of the time he was part of a military snow-clearing operation there in 1977. In this Bulletin file photo, he receives the 2012 MHC Outstanding Veteran award.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

