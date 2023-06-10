Martinsville Sovah Health registered nurse Ashley Mills was awarded The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses on Friday.
Mills is a registered nurse in the critical care unit at Sovah Health-Martinsville and was nominated for the award by a patient who witnessed the kindness and professionalism Mills provided while caring for her mother, a release stated.
"Ashley is an exemplary nurse who makes a tremendous impact on the patients she cares for, and I was pleased to present the DAISY award to her," said Chief Nursing Office Lindsay Crumpton. "In addition to being kind and compassionate, Ashley continues to grow as a professional as she recently completed her Bachelor of Nursing degree and is on her way to finishing a master's degree in health care leadership. We are so proud of her, as well as all our nurses here at Sovah Health that continuously dedicate themselves to care for our community."
As a DAISY Award winner, Mills received a DAISY pin, award certificate and hand-carved stone sculpture entitled "A Healer's Touch." The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California.
