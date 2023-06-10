Mills is a registered nurse in the critical care unit at Sovah Health-Martinsville and was nominated for the award by a patient who witnessed the kindness and professionalism Mills provided while caring for her mother, a release stated.

"Ashley is an exemplary nurse who makes a tremendous impact on the patients she cares for, and I was pleased to present the DAISY award to her," said Chief Nursing Office Lindsay Crumpton. "In addition to being kind and compassionate, Ashley continues to grow as a professional as she recently completed her Bachelor of Nursing degree and is on her way to finishing a master's degree in health care leadership. We are so proud of her, as well as all our nurses here at Sovah Health that continuously dedicate themselves to care for our community."