Michael Minter, of the Iriswood District, has announced that he will be running for the office of Henry County Treasurer in the November election.

For the past 23 years, Minter, 44, has been a teacher, coach, assistant principal and coordinator of athletics. He is currently the director of career and technical education and Career Academy principal for Henry County Public Schools.

"I see an opportunity to help the community," said Minter. "A lot of money is not being collected that could help our local government, our schools and our police force."

Minter said at a very young age he learned the value of hard work and dedication.

"That is ingrained in me and I, in turn, have instilled the same in my daughters," Minter said. "It continued while I attended Laurel Park High School, and while working for Congressman Virgil Goode in Washington DC."

Minter is the current president and former treasurer of the CHILL Youth Partner Board, a board member of the Henry County Parks and Recreation Board, Forest Park Country Club Operator of Tournaments, member of the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board and member of Chatham Heights Baptist Church.

"I'm not in favor of utilizing outside agencies for collections," said Minter. "We need to talk to these folks that are delinquent. I'm not looking to hire an agency outside or our community to help me do my job."

Minter said he would bring his passion to the citizens of Henry County in the Treasurer's Office with a commitment to the community and a dedication to making things better.

"I think when you see Mike Minter in public, you know I'm dedicated to the community to make a better place for the future and will work to find creative solutions," Minter said. "I believe in hard work, and I like to see a job well done."

Minter said the jobs he has had required the balancing of budgets along with the necessity of being detail-oriented and possessing communication skills.

Said Minter: "I will reach out to the members of our community, the Henry County administration, and Board of Supervisors to find creative ways to collect lost revenue and ways we can do a better job collecting taxes for the benefit of all that live and work in Henry County."