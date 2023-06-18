Brianna Millner, 21, has won the title of "Miss Henry County Fair," in the 17-22 age bracket and will go on to compete in the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs State Pageant in January 2024.

The winners of the third annual Henry County Fair Pageant were crowned following at contest held on June 10 at the Henry County Recreation Center.

"I'm so honored to be crowned Miss Henry County and to have the privilege of representing our area," said Millner in a release. "I hope to serve as a role model in our community and inspire others to achieve their goals."

A total of 28 participants entered the contest this year among featured divisions for multiple ages from babies to adults. Prizes and awards were given for each age group and Millner received a $500 scholarship.

"I'm very thrilled with the turnout and performances of all of our participants this year," said Director of Henry County Parks and Recreation Roger Adams, in the release. "Henry County was very well represented and it was a tough competition. I wish Brianna luck as she advances to represent our area on the state level.

The winners in each category were:

Beautiful Baby (ages 0-12): Kayzlyn Holland

Beautiful Baby (ages 13-23): Izabella Fulcher

Wee Baby: Emma Rowles

Little: Teagan Combs

Young: Cheyenne Owens

Pre-teen: Annastin Hammock

Junior: Kayleigh Wimbish

Miss: Brianna Millner

Ms.: Amy Schlosse

Miss Community Service: Annastin Hammock

Miss Personality: Brooklyn Hairston