top story

Miss Henry County Sprouse places third in state pageant

MaKayla Sprouse

Miss Henry County MaKayla Sprouse was crowned the second runner-up in this year’s Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Scholarship Pageant.

 Holly Kozelsky

Sprouse won the title of Miss Henry County during the County’s inaugural pageant held in conjunction with the Henry County Fair in September.

“I feel incredible for placing [third] out of 23 girls,” Sprouse stated in a press release. “Most of the girls there have been there multiple times and this being my first time, and me being from a small town, it was great to have placed so highly at such a big event.”

The Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Scholarship Pageant took place Jan. 8-9 in Williamsburg. The grand prize was a $4,000 scholarship, and Sprouse won a $1,000 scholarship.

“This scholarship helps tremendously,” Sprouse said. “It allows me to put money towards my tuition at an out-of-state college, which is super expensive, and it allows me to achieve my dreams of becoming an anesthesiologist.”

Sprouse, a student at Patrick & Henry Community College, said she plans to attend Wake Forest University.

“Overall the experience itself helps you better understand how to communicate with others and just gives you a huge opportunity to be involved in more things,” Sprouse added.

The pageant included a question-and-answer session, a platform speech, an outfit competition and several hours of rehearsals.

“My advice for the next Miss Henry County is to just be yourself,” Sprouse said. “One thing I got asked a lot during this competition was what was my ‘why.’ This is something I never thought about before, but coming into a competition this competitive with so many other girls, it takes a lot of confidence and stability. But anyone can succeed as long as they put their minds to it and work hard."

Registration will open soon for the 2022 Miss Henry County Fair Pageant, which is slated to take place on June 11. The 2nd Annual Henry County Fair will be Sept. 21-24 at the Martinsville Speedway.

