 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Missing Adult Alert on Veronica Jones of Franklin County

  • 0
Veronica Jones

Veronica Jones

 Holly Kozelsky

The public is being asked to help find a woman missing from Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for Veronica Maxwell Jones, 55. She is described as a Black woman, about 200 pounds and 5 feet 9 inches, with brown eyes and black hair.

Jones was last seen at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 3700 block of Colonial Turnpike walking toward Mitchells Inc. She was described as possibly wearing jeans, a big blue coat and a yellow backpack. She also had an identification band on her wrist from a recent hospital visit.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

"Her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," a release from the VSP states.

People are also reading…

Anyone who may have information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 540-483-3000.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Critical roadwork still on hold

Critical roadwork still on hold

The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) hopes to know within the next 30 days why a grant application for nearly $18 million for a cri…

Candidates face off again

Candidates face off again

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidates forum Thursday night, moderated by Martinsville Attorney Phil Gardner.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These are the worst U.S. cities to retire in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert