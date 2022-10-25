Missing Adult Alert on Veronica Jones of Franklin County

The public is being asked to help find a woman missing from Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for Veronica Maxwell Jones, 55. She is described as a Black woman, about 200 pounds and 5 feet 9 inches, with brown eyes and black hair.

Jones was last seen at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 3700 block of Colonial Turnpike walking toward Mitchells Inc. She was described as possibly wearing jeans, a big blue coat and a yellow backpack. She also had an identification band on her wrist from a recent hospital visit.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

"Her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," a release from the VSP states.

Anyone who may have information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 540-483-3000.