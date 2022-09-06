Missing Axton man found safe

The Axton man whom authorities had searched for a day has been located safe and sound.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Monday requested the public’s assistance in locating Caleb Jordan Dillard, 24, who reportedly was last seen on Friday. He was reported missing by a family member on Sunday.

He is the son of Henry County Supervisor representing the Iriswood District Garrett Dillard, according to previous Bulletin articles and posts on Caleb Dillard’s Facebook page.

“Mr. Dillard traveled to another state and did not notify his family,” a press release issued by the sheriff’s office at 6 p.m. Monday stated. “His family has been notified of his current location.”

Dillard’s Facebook page lists his occupation as a self-employed mobile mechanic, working in Virginia and North Carolina.

“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking information on his whereabouts,” the release states. “The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the media outlets and citizens who provided information to assist us with this matter.”