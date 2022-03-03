 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Missing Cascade teen found dead

The Cascade teen who has been missing since Monday has been found dead.

Adrian Frank Mayberry, 15, was found by search parties at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday off Cascade Road in the Axton community, according to a news release from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke will determine the cause and manner of death.

“All the public’s assistance is very much appreciated,” investigator Devin Taylor wrote in the release.

Mayberry was reported missing from Cascade at about 3 p.m. Monday.

No other details were released.

 Bill Wyatt

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

