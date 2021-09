Henry County Sheriff's Office posted on social media Saturday that a man missing since Thursday had been located.

Law enforcement had been looking for Billy Beaver, 80, and his gray 2004 Ford Ranger.

No details about Beaver's absence or where he was located were added to the post.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.