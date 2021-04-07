Missing Henry County teen not believed in danger

That 14-year-old girl the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has trying to find since Sunday appears to be safe.

The sheriff's office issued a statement on Wednesday saying that Elizabeth Claire Rigney, 14, is a runaway who has talked to her family, and there is no information to indicate that she is in danger, the release said.

Deputies continue to ask for the public's help in trying to locate her.

Elizabeth left her residence at 543 Valley View Drive in Bassett and was reported as a runaway juvenile on Sunday by her mother, Tiffany Jamison.

After being told not to leave home, Elizabeth Rigney voluntarily got into a vehicle and went with her boyfriend, who is also a juvenile, the release said.

She has spoken with her mother via phone since leaving the house and is refusing to return home or to reveal her location.

Elizabeth Rigney is described as 5 feet 6, 115 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Deputies ask that anyone having information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.