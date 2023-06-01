An elderly Henry County man was found alive after an all-night search Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Mason McCarty Preston, 89, of 1579 Evergreen Drive in Spencer, was found around 7 a.m. Thursday morning after rescue workers and neighbors combed the woods throughout the night.

"He was located early this morning, approximately 200 yards from his home," Col. Wayne Davis, chief deputy with the Henry County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning. "He was transported to SOVAH Health in Martinsville for treatment."

The Henry County Sheriff's Office received a call about Preston being missing at 9:36 p.m. on Wednesday. After deputies were unable to locate Preston during the initial search, additional manpower was called to assist and the search was expanded, a release stated.

Members of the Henry County Department of Public Safety, Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, Virginia Department of Energy Management and residents in the neighborhood divided into teams and began searching the area, the release stated.

Preston was found lying in a creek in a heavily wooded area, but was conscious and alert, the release stated.