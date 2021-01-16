 Skip to main content
MLK Day holiday closings
MLK Day holiday closings

City Hall

Martinsville Municipal Building

 Bill Wyatt

Monday is the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Federal, state and local government offices are closed, including the post office. Banks are closed.

Martinsville employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule.

The city will have no bulk or brush pick-up on Monday. Normal garbage pick up will continue.

The Henry County-Martinsville Health Department will be closed.

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed and reopen at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. Visitors are able to register on the iPad to request assistance.

There are no classes in Henry County, Martinsville or Patrick County public schools.

