MLK Day holiday closings

Monday is the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Federal, state and local government offices are closed, including the post office. Banks are closed.

Martinsville employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule.

The city will have no bulk or brush pick-up on Monday. Normal garbage pick up will continue.

The Henry County-Martinsville Health Department will be closed.

There are no classes in Henry County, Martinsville or Patrick County public schools.