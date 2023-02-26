Moderna will provide free coronavirus vaccines for millions of uninsured or underinsured individuals according to the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Perspectives Newsletter from Feb. 21.

“As the public health emergency ends, the United States government will no longer be providing vaccines at no cost. Moderna remains committed to ensuring that people in the United States will have access to our COVID-19 vaccines regardless of ability to pay,” a release from Moderna on Feb. 15 said.

Moderna vaccines will continue to be free for insured individuals at the doctor’s office or local pharmacies and for uninsured or underinsured people, Moderna’s patient assistance program will provide COVID-19 vaccines at no cost.

This program will become available after May, 11 when the COVID-19 public health emergency status ends.

Additionally, a study published by JAMA finds that many hospitalized for COVID-19 continue to experience symptoms that cause physical limitations and financial challenges even after being discharged, the newsletter states.

The study, which was partially funded by the National Institutes of Health, found that even after six months of being discharged from the hospital 70% of the participants said they had continued symptoms such as coughing, rapid or irregular heartbeat and breathlessness.

It also found that many of the people that experience symptoms after discharge also developed additional health challenges as time went on while half of them experience financial challenges up to six months after being discharged.

The current COVID-19 data for the area as of Feb. 14 over the past 13 weeks is as follows: Martinsville has 232 cases and 1 death; Henry County has 933 cases and 10 deaths; Patrick County has 326 cases and 2 deaths; and Franklin County has 760 cases and 8 deaths.

In other COVID news from the VDH:

A study published in JAMA and Scientific Reports shows that COVID-19 Omicron survivors may face up to a 60% greater risk of new-onset type one or two diabetes compared to those who weren’t infected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put out a printable COVID-19 Personal Plan for the general public to use that contains shareable tools, information and action steps. It can be found at cdc.gov.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisors voted unanimously to make Narcan, an overdose-reversal medication, available over counter. The final call is set to be made on March 29 whether or not a prescription will be required.