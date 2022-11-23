Money flows to Fieldale

The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) Board learned on Monday that more than $6 million has been awarded to pay for the cost of upgrading water lines in the Fieldale community.

The Virginia Department of Health's Office of Drinking Water grant will cover the cost of replacing antiquated materials with high-density polyethylene pipe that reaches about 280 customers.

"It's funded through the Federal ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] grants," County Administrator Dale Wagoner told the Henry County Board of Supervisors at a regular meeting on Tuesday. "It's enough to replace all the water lines in the Fieldale community and some of them are over 75 years old."

Wagoner credited Regulatory Compliance and Technical Applications Director Mike Ward with writing the successful grant application and Gerry Lawicki, PSA board chair, expressed his satisfaction at the news.

"This grant is wonderful news for the Fieldale community," said Lawicki. "Our primary mission is to provide clean and safe water for our customers and these funds will help us update our infrastructure in Fieldale, ensuring we continue to live up to that mission."

A total of $6,165,600 will allow for the replacement of approximately 31,700 linear feet of existing pipe that was mostly built during a time when there was a great expansion of textile manufacturing in the area.

Following the closure of the former Fieldcrest Mills plant in 2003, the PSA inherited the existing water and sewer system that had serviced the surrounding community. That system was originally constructed using galvanized steel and lead-jointed cast iron materials that are no longer used in modern water systems.

In a release from the PSA on Tuesday, Tim Pace, director of engineering and mapping, estimated the design and permitting stage that will come next could take between six and nine months to complete. The project will then be put out to bid and construction could begin in early 2024.

The latest development comes on the heels of last week's news that the ongoing project to bring the Fieldale Recreation Center back to life has been awarded a $1 million community development block grant from Virginia to fund a project expected to cost $1.5 million.

The grant to Fieldale was part of $11.5 million in grants announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that will go to fund 10 projects across the state.

Revitalization of the Fieldale Recreation Center is being facilitated through The Fieldale Heritage Revitalization Project described as a means to "rehabilitate an underutilized historic building in Henry County into a community center that will serve an area wherein 58% of residents classify as low- to moderate-income persons. The community service facility will offer programming and services to help families through outdoor recreation, swimming lessons, gym facilities, senior programming and internet access and it will be the only such facility in Henry County."

In other matters, the Board:

Heard a presentation from Creedle, Jones & Alga P.C., on the audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30. The firm found that "fiscal year 2022 continued the trend of positive financial performance by the Authority."

Heard a work report for the past month where sewer preventative maintenance had been performed in the areas of Shumate Drive, Sunrise Avenue, Gray Leaf Circle, Pinnacle Drive and Hill-n-Dale Road in Collinsville; water line repairs were made to service lines along Beaver Ridge Road, Dogwood, Drive, Westover Drive, Stones Dairy Road, Firestone Drive, Oak Road, Mountain View Road, Clearview Drive, Southland Drive, Oak Street and John Redd Boulevard; sewer line repairs were made that involved installing 40 feet of a 4-inch line along Daniels Creek Road.

Learned that the Lane Group is finalizing plans and specifications for the water line and 500,000 gallon water storage tank along Elf Trail. Plans have been reviewed and approved by the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Transportation and the project should go out for bids within the next 30 days.

Learned that installation by Prillaman and Pace of a water line extension along Preston Road is approximately 75% complete and the extension along Marigold Road and Evergreen Drive has been finished by C.W. Cauley and Son and placed into service.