Money still available to small businesses from the Virginia 30 Day Fund

Another Martinsville business received a check on Wednesday from the Virginia 30 Day Fund when founder Pete Snyder came to town to deliver the check personally.
Snyder stopped by the Daily Grind at 303 E. Church St. and visited with owner Danny Heiss first. From there he went to Rania’s Restaurant at 147 E. Main St. and chatted with the owner, Roberto Sanchez.
Both Heiss and Sanchez were previous recipients of money from the organization.
Finally, a $3,000 check was presented to William “David” Martin, the owner of Service Printing Company at 20 Bridge St.
The Virginia 30 Day Fund is in its final sprint to fund at least 1,000 businesses before the end of the year. To date, the Virginia 30 Day Fund has funded over 750 businesses.
Snyder and his wife, Burson, founded the fund with the thought of helping as many struggling small businesses as possible in just 30 days.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than six months later, with the global pandemic still affecting businesses nationwide, the Virginia 30 Day Fund continues.
On June 10, the Harvest Foundation announced a $1 million donation to the Virginia 30 Day Fund, making forgivable loans of up to $3,000 available to small businesses in Martinsville and Henry County, which could receive the money in just a few days.
One month later, program officials held a Zoom call announcing its 100th award, which went to Martinsville dentist Dr. James Wilson.
To date, the nonprofit Virginia 30 Day Fund has raised nearly $2.8 million, assisted more than 370 at-risk small businesses throughout Virginia, and their model has been deployed in numerous states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, New Jersey and Colorado.
Businesses still can apply to the Virginia 30 Day Fund as they seek to reach 1,000 businesses funded by the end of the year.
To apply, businesses can go to www.va30dayfund.com.
In order to qualify, the small business must be for-profit and employ three to 30 people, be based in Virginia and have been operating for at least one year and be owned and operated by a Virginia resident.
Bill's memorable stories from 2020
The most memorable story of the year for me is the one about my cousin, Jamie Walker, who died unexpectedly. He touched a lot of lives. The ongoing saga of Father Mark White has resulted in several stories this year. I've chosen the one that started it all. The story of John Vincent Eames, who was run over while crossing Market Street on a rainy night has resulted in some planned safety measures at the intersection where he died. The tragic story John Johnston who was struck by a car while riding his bike to work and left to die by the side of the road resulted in a person of interest coming forward. The most enjoyable story of the year for me was Lonnie Tatum and his expired hand sanitizer. Instead of booting me out of his store, he invited me in and told me his story as only he could tell it.
Jamie Walker touched many with his music, his friendship and the example he set. He died recently.
In February 2019 the sexual abuse scandal that has bedeviled the Roman Catholic Church landed in Martinsville when the Diocese of Richmond nam…
On a rainy, foggy night in October, a man out looking for his sister tried to cross a busy intersection of Market Street in Martinsville and w…
LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL: 'The driver of the car that hit him left him lying in a ditch and drove away.'
John Johnston of Martinsville was riding his bike to work when he was run over. Now he is lying in a Roanoke hospital, struggling for his life while police are trying to find the person who drove away.
There is no shortage of hand sanitizer in Martinsville.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
In this Series
Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: Dec. 12
-
Updated
Money still available to small businesses from the Virginia 30 Day Fund
-
Latest list of closings, schedule changes
-
Updated
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
- 123 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.