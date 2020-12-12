Money still available to small businesses from the Virginia 30 Day Fund

Another Martinsville business received a check on Wednesday from the Virginia 30 Day Fund when founder Pete Snyder came to town to deliver the check personally.

Snyder stopped by the Daily Grind at 303 E. Church St. and visited with owner Danny Heiss first. From there he went to Rania’s Restaurant at 147 E. Main St. and chatted with the owner, Roberto Sanchez.

Both Heiss and Sanchez were previous recipients of money from the organization.

Finally, a $3,000 check was presented to William “David” Martin, the owner of Service Printing Company at 20 Bridge St.

The Virginia 30 Day Fund is in its final sprint to fund at least 1,000 businesses before the end of the year. To date, the Virginia 30 Day Fund has funded over 750 businesses.

Snyder and his wife, Burson, founded the fund with the thought of helping as many struggling small businesses as possible in just 30 days.

Now, more than six months later, with the global pandemic still affecting businesses nationwide, the Virginia 30 Day Fund continues.