Moped driver seriously injured in Sunday night crash in Henry County
Moped driver seriously injured in Sunday night crash in Henry County

A teenager was injured seriously on Sunday when the moped he was riding apparently without lights collided with a car.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Dennis McBride said Benjamin Shane Hunt, 18, was riding his 2013 Tao moped south on U.S. 220 near Evening Star Lane when he moved left into the turn lane and struck the front of a 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan driven by Leonardo Telles.

McBride said the wreck was reported to the 911 communications center at 6:10 p.m., and a VSP trooper arrived on the scene at 6:26.

First responders reported to the dispatcher that Hunt had a severe leg injury and had requested air-care.

McBride confirmed that Hunt was airlifted to a hospital by helicopter, but he said Monday that he did not know where Hunt was taken or his condition.

Telles was not injured.

The investigation report showed the lights on the moped were defective and that Hunt was operating the vehicle without lights.

McBride said charges were pending, but he did not provide further details.

