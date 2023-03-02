One person was injured when a truck and a moped collided Thursday afternoon on Clearview Drive.

Shortly before 4 p.m. the 911 Communications Center dispatched Martinsville Fire and EMS and police to the 200 block of Clearview Drive where two vehicles had struck each other.

When police arrived a man, who was suffering from what appeared to be a leg injury, told police a damaged moped turned over in the road was his.

Rescue workers attended to his injury and transported him by ambulance to Sovah Health - Martinsville.

A Davenport Energy truck was parked near the moped, but did not appear to be damaged.

No other information was available.