More deaths and fewer vaccinations in the West Piedmont Health District

COVID-19 has caused 16 more deaths of Virginians in the past two days, and two of them are in the West Piedmont Health District.
A resident of Martinsville and another from Franklin County had been recorded as deaths from COVID-19 by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
These deaths could have happened at just about any time in the past weeks or months. VDH officials go through a detailed review of death certificates and other records before adding to their database.
But one thing is certain: These deaths came even as both the number of new cases and the numbers of those getting vaccinated continue to plummet across the district and the state.
That Martinsville resident was one of seven deaths recorded on Sunday, and this resident of Franklin County was added Monday morning.
That makes 78 residents of Martinsville who have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 80 from Franklin County. There have been 325 in the health district since the pandemic began and three in June.
Details are scant – VDH does not comment on cases or deaths -- but all data are tracked by residence, and we can deduce some information from changes in data.
COVID-19 data as of June 7
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,664
|369
|124
|19624
|16322
|38.82%
|Martinsville
|1,622
|165
|78
|5779
|4843
|44.97%
|Patrick County
|1,387
|110
|43
|5806
|5035
|32.71%
|Franklin County
|4,086
|195
|80
|22460
|18998
|40.08%
|West Piedmont total
|11,759
|839
|325
|4.40%
|53669
|45198
|39.12%
|Danville
|4,484
|301
|141
|16,662
|13,388
|41.60%
|Pittsylvania County
|5,586
|254
|82
|6.50%
|23,713
|19,744
|39.30%
|Virginia
|676,831
|29,961
|11,245
|2.20%
|4,772,321
|3,912,673
|55.90%
We know that the Martinsville resident is a white male of at least 80 years old, and the resident of Franklin County also is a white male but between the ages of 70 and 79.
Those fit the basic demographics of most victims in the district, with 75% (245) having been at least 70 years old and 72% white. Men are predominant, with 174 of the deaths – although one previously undisclosed gender this weekend was classified as female.
There have been only 12 total net cases in the district in the past three days, and the 7-day average of new cases is at 4. The rate per 100,000 population is 3.4.
Statewide on Monday, VDH reported only 90 new cases, with three hospitalizations and nine deaths.
Vaccination gaps
One positive piece of data is that positive tests in the district fell to 4.4%, which is back below the 5% threshold at which health officials say that community spread of the virus is under control.
But vaccinations, which have led to the decline in positive tests and new cases, which then created a loosening of rules involving social gatherings and mask-wearing, continue to stagnate in some places and decline in others.
There are 56% of Virginians who have had at least one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and there are nearly 46% (3,912,673) who are fully vaccinated, which means they received a second shot of those serums or one of Johnson & Johnson.
Still, as of Monday, the state was distributing fewer than 24,000 doses per day, down from almost 100,000 back in March and April.
In the West Piedmont Health District, the percentages of arms getting their shots is even worse, particularly in Patrick County, which has the fourth-worst vaccination rate in the state.
Patrick County’s one-shot rate remains below 33%, and only 28% are fully vaccinated. And many fewer are being vaccinated each day.
In the first week of June the county has averaged 33 doses per day, which is down from 51 per day in May. That rate also is 71% lower than it was in March, when the average was 112 a day.
Across the health district, the vaccination rate has declined by 32% to 307 shots in the first week of June vs. the May average of 450.
In March that average was 1,046.
What officials are doing
Nancy Bell, the spokesperson for the district, describes a number of steps being taken to try to get more people vaccinated.
She said in an email that VDH had provided officials with a heat map to show where the unvaccinated are right down to the street level.
“We then distributed door hangers (English one side, Spanish the other) in the targeted areas,” Bell said. “We also deployed contractors who polled people on the street about their reasons for not getting vaccinated.
“The responses were used for targeted marketing strategies, which we have shared with our partners. Print materials and yard signs have been ordered. English/Spanish postcards have been distributed in laundromats in targeted neighborhoods.”
She said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s recent clinics were in the evenings to help with those who couldn’t get vaccinated because of work conflicts. She also reinforced the clinics at churches.
“The schools are working with us to outreach to parents about the importance of getting vaccinated so those who have not yet done so,” she said.
“Much time and effort has gone into ensuring that people in the district are vaccinated, and more effort is needed. Our initial research shows that many of those who aren't yet vaccinated intend to do so when they have time or transportation.”
Mulberry Creek outbreak
Sharon Ortiz-Garcia, epidemiologist for the health district, explained in a phone call on Monday why the outbreak at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville had been closed even though management at the facility had identified new cases in the past couple of weeks.
Basically, these were two different possible outbreaks that overlapped.
The outbreak that opened in January and rose to 150 cases and 27 deaths was closed in May after completing two incubation periods (roundly, two months) without a new case.
That was fulfilled, and in May VDH closed the outbreak.
But then Bob Nelson, administrator at Mulberry Creek, sent out an email in mid-May to say that three new cases among residents had occurred at his facility.
Health officials would be alerted and then would go through the scrupulous process of confirming the origins of cases before a new outbreak would be declared.
“Just because there is a case does not mean it occurred in the facility," Ortiz-Garcia said.
And outbreaks apply only when cases are linked directly to the facility.
The VDH shows no ongoing outbreaks in the West Piedmont Health District, and there is one, at Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henry County, that is pending closure.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.