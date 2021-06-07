More deaths and fewer vaccinations in the West Piedmont Health District

COVID-19 has caused 16 more deaths of Virginians in the past two days, and two of them are in the West Piedmont Health District.

A resident of Martinsville and another from Franklin County had been recorded as deaths from COVID-19 by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

These deaths could have happened at just about any time in the past weeks or months. VDH officials go through a detailed review of death certificates and other records before adding to their database.

But one thing is certain: These deaths came even as both the number of new cases and the numbers of those getting vaccinated continue to plummet across the district and the state.

That Martinsville resident was one of seven deaths recorded on Sunday, and this resident of Franklin County was added Monday morning.

That makes 78 residents of Martinsville who have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 80 from Franklin County. There have been 325 in the health district since the pandemic began and three in June.

Details are scant – VDH does not comment on cases or deaths -- but all data are tracked by residence, and we can deduce some information from changes in data.