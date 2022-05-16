More details emerge about Collinsville woman charged with rioting at U.S. Capitol

A criminal complaint and arrest warrant reveal new information about how a Collinsville woman came to be among those arrested for alleged rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

Jamie Lynn Ferguson, 44, was arrested Wednesday in Lynchburg, appeared before a magistrate judge in Roanoke the following day and was released on personal recognizance.

The court records show she was a member of the West Virginia National Guard at the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, and her LinkedIn account on Monday showed she's been an Aerospace Medical Technician there since July 2007.

Court records also include a criminal complaint filed on May 10 by FBI Special Agent Bela Schuler and list four alleged offenses by Ferguson: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Schuler wrote in his complaint that he was assigned to a counterterrorism squad focused on the criminal activities with "homegrown violent extremists."

Eight days after the rioting at the U.S. Capitol, the Special Investigations Office of the Air Force submitted a report to the FBI naming Ferguson as a suspect of having unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol, and a photograph of Ferguson along with her biographical information, social media activity and screenshots of video "purporting to show Ferguson inside the Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021," Schuler wrote.

The report indicated Ferguson was on leave from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2021, and listed her destination as Washington, D.C.

The person named as Ferguson in the video shows a woman with a hooded sweatshirt with the phrase "Trump Girl" on it. The woman entered the east front rotunda doors at 2:42 p.m., the video shows, and then records her remaining in the rotunda until approximately 3:18 p.m. when she moved back into the entryway.

Schuler wrote that he reviewed video posted to Twitter by the AFP News Agency that appear to show who he believed to be Ferguson with another woman wearing a red scarf.

FBI agents in Pittsburgh, Pa., and Charleston, W.Va., obtained further information from Ferguson's Facebook account that corroborated their belief that she was the person identified in the video in the rotunda, Schuler wrote.

On Jan. 14, 2021, Schuler said, special agents assigned to the case conducted an interview of Ferguson at her residence, and she provided them with cell phone photos and videos taken or recorded between Jan. 5 and Jan. 7, 2021.

"During the interview, Ferguson stated that on January 6, 2021, she attended the Trump rally at the White House with her mother and father from approximately 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. She stated that she was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with the phrase 'Trump Girl' on it," Schuler wrote. "After the rally concluded, Ferguson's father and mother left, while she proceeded to the U.S. Capitol, believing that she would be able to see the President again. She stated that she entered the U.S. Capitol and stayed in the rotunda area for approximately 40 minutes."

On May 10, an arrest warrant was issued for Ferguson from U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather in Washington D.C., and she was arrested by the FBI the following day in Lynchburg.

As of Monday, 828 people have been arrested on charges related to the incident at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and 279 of those have entered guilty pleas, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C.

As for Ferguson, she is listed as being represented by Virginia Beach Attorney Tim Anderson, who was also elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in November.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charlene Day did not oppose Ferguson's release, and Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou noted that the evidence indicated she was not armed and did not assault anyone.

Ferguson's case has been transferred to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia where, as of Monday, her next court appearance had not been set.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

