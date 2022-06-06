More local details emerge from state budget

Headed to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desk is a negotiated budget that includes about $4 billion in tax relief and pay increases to educators and law enforcement.

The news comes on the heals of a new budget approval by the Henry County Board of Supervisors, where Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry blasted the Board for reneging on a pay raise in their subsidized portion of his department's budget.

The sheriff's office budget has now swelled to $11,098,000 with a list of 225 employees that still shows 180 filled and 45 vacant positions, according to budget records at the Henry County Administration Office.

The Henry County website still lists the department with 121 sworn and 13 support employees with a previous budget of $9.8 million.

Most of those unfilled positions are earmarked for a new jail facility recently opened at the former DuPont site.

"Our employees, who work in that jail, 24 hours a day 365 days a year, are working in difficult circumstances," the County's website states of the old facility on Kings Mountain Road. "Based on current studies, our jail population will continue to climb for the foreseeable future, with an estimated inmate population of more than 400 by 2030. Based on projections, a new facility with significantly fewer than 400 beds would be nearly full the day it opens. No one wants to do this - but we have to do it."

Budget records for the Sheriff's Office list individual pay rates by badge number and do not disclose names, but the top figure in the list is at $140,000 for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.

Next on the payroll list is one employee at $120,000, one at $98,000 and four in the $80-90,000 salary range.

The unfilled positions at the new jail start at over $43,000.

The new state budget includes across-the-board pay raises of 5% for each of the next two years for state employees and state supported local employees like the sheriff's department, but the language reduces, to 2.5%, the first year pay raise for employees receiving a targeted salary increase in excess of 7.5% in FY 2023.

The pay raises are effective Aug. 1 of this year and July 1 of next year.

The new budget also increases the starting pay for Department of Corrections correctional officers, deputy sheriffs and regional jail officers up to $42,000, an increase of around 20%, and provides $100 per year of service in addition to the base pay increase as well as a career track within corrections.

Behavioral healthcare needs in local and regional jails will receive $17.1 million and the state-responsible inmate per diem will rise from $12 to $15.

The sheriff's office, along with employees of Martinsville, Henry County, and the school systems in each locality are provided retirement benefits though the Virginia Retirement System (VRS). The new budget includes a $750 million lump sum payment to the VRS this year and another $250 million at the end of the year contingent on FY 2022 year-end surplus.

Public education

The State of Virginia has committed to its largest ever K-12 budget, providing $19.2 billion over the 2022-24 biennium. That's $3.2 billion above the 2020-22 biennium, a 20% increase.

Filtered down to local school systems, that means a 5% salary increase in both FY 2023 and FY 2024 with increases effective on Aug. 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023. Local school divisions must provide at least 2.5% salary increases to access the prorated portion of the funds.

The budget includes $124.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money in FY 2023 for a $1,000 bonus for funding of Standards of Quality (SOQ) positions, effective December 1 with no local match required.

In addition, $10 million in ARPA money is included in FY 2023 for teacher recruitment incentives of $2,500 per position and $5,000 for each hard-to-fill positions.

An additional $1.25 billion has been added to an already committed $3.15 billion for school construction projects. This will result in grants equivalent to 10-30 percent of project cost depending upon a locality's fiscal stress. The projects selected for assistance will be based on demonstrated need, financial commitment and school building conditions.

Each school division will receive an additional base payment of $1 million and possibly more, depending on demonstrated need from a new $400 million state school construction and modernization grant fund.

Literary fund loans for school construction will ensure a two percent loan rate and increases the maximum loan amount from $7.5 million to $25 million.

Money has been budgeted to provide 20 additional support positions in each school division per 1,000 students, one reading specialist per 550 students in K-3 and a full-time principal in all schools.

Teacher retirement benefits will be infused with an additional $311.7 million improving the fund's status at no higher cost to localities.

The budget also includes $158 million in order to hold school divisions harmless from the elimination of the state sales tax on groceries and personal hygiene products, $100 million to assist establishing lab school partnerships with public colleges, $25 million for planning and startup grants and any remaining funds will support per-pupil operating costs.

There is $66.9 million earmarked for early childhood education to provide for workforce recruitment incentives.

General Government

The local offices of Treasurers and Commissioners of Revenue will share $1.8 million in additional revenue statewide, and a $1,250 pay increase to the base wage and salaries of all circuit court employees will be effective July 1.

Additional funds include $159 million to increase the number of business ready sites in the state, $150 million for affordable housing projects and homeless reduction programs and $60 million in housing tax credits to increase the number of affordable housing projects similar to the Five Points project in Martinsville.

Tax relief for all

The standard income tax deduction will be $8,000 for individual filers and $16,000 for joint filers beginning in tax year 2022 funded by $1.6 billion.

The state sales tax on food and personal hygiene products will be eliminated effective January 1 at a cost of $372.3 million to the state.

Family tax relief checks in the amount of $250 for single families and $500 for all others will begin this fall through a $1 billion fund.

Over a four-year phase-in period, veterans 55 and older will be allowed a $40,000 income subtraction at a cost to the state of $301 million.

A refundable earned income tax credit of 15% of the federal level and the elimination of the accelerated sales tax, which had required Virginia businesses to pre-pay their sale tax in June, will come at a cost of $517.8 million to the state.

Youngkin, who has line-item veto power over the budget bills, will have seven days to mull over the negotiated changes before signing them. Lawmakers will meet again later this month to finalize the budget that begins on July 1.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.