The Virginia Museum of Natural History was jamming Friday night for the Second Annual Special Prom Night, hosted by Infinity Acres.

Laura Steere of Infinity Acres said she started the event after seeing a void in opportunities during the pandemic. “I’ll tell you what, the community has just embraced it.”

Prom Night is free for adults with disabilities. Last year about 60 guests attended, and this year it was more than 100.

And they received the royal treatment.

Each guest got a tiara or crown and a boutonniere as soon as he or she arrived. The headwear was donated by the YMCA and the boutonnieres by the board of directors of Infinity Acres. Guests also were offered to have their hair styled and makeup applied.

Once all primped and prepared, each guest walked through a balloon arch of green and yellow and made his or her entrance into the main room on the red carpet, with the name loudly and cheerfully proclaimed.

“It builds great self-esteem, gives them wonderful social opportunities to meet and great with other people, do things that they don’t normally get to do, opportunity to dress up and to be recognized, valued and appreciated. Accepted,” Steere said.

To make it all happen, “people have donated money, food, a lot of time,” Steere said. “It’s just been a true community effort.”

The museum donates the space to hold the event, DJ Smiley donates his time for the evening, photographer Rick Dawson takes photos of all the guests as they walk in and Rotary Club of Martinsville-Henry County donated money and food.

The food was donated by Hugo’s, Jerry’s Pizza and Los Nortenos, and limo rides around the block were available courtesy of Wright Funeral Home.

Guests received as mementos to take home framed photographs of themselves taken at the prom and goodie bags. The goodie bags included socks, back scratchers, koozies, pencils, hand sanitizer, a Mary Kay sample, candy, a dental kit, lip balm, salt water taffy and more.

“We have an amazing turnout of wonderful volunteers,” Steere added. Fifty-two volunteers registered, but more than 60 actually showed up to help.

“I mean look at everybody here, just wait ‘til they break onto the dance floor—that’s the best.”

The two biggest sponsors of the event were Molina Healthcare and Jones & DeShon Orthodontics.

Steer said that if the event is to continue and become ongoing, she will need a committee to organize all the particulars of the event. Anyone interested can contact her at infinityacresva@gmail.com.