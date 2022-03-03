Motorcycle crash claims life of Richmond woman

A Richmond woman has died and a Max Meadows man sustained life threatening injuries Wednesday evening in a crash in Henry County.

The Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle wreck involving a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that claimed the life of Melinda Dawn Kingsley, 42, who was a passenger on the bike at the time of the crash, a release stated.

Dillard Ray Scott Fleming, 36, was operating the motorcycle and both he and Kingsley were wearing helmets at the time, the release said.

The crash occurred just off of Commonwealth Boulevard, east of its intersection with Memorial Boulevard, at approximately 7:10 p.m. when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guy wire attached to a utility pole throwing the two from the motorcycle, the release stated.

Kingsley died at the scene and Fleming was flown by helicopter to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The release did not specify what those injuries were.

Police say they are unsure what caused Fleming to run off the road while heading westbound on Commonwealth Boulevard, but when he did the motorcycle struck the guy wire and then rolled down an embankment before slamming into the side of a parked car in the Roses Discount Store parking lot.

The motorcycle careened off of the passenger side of the car and then struck the side of the Roses building before coming to rest on its side.

There did not appear to be anyone inside the parked car at the time of the crash, but the impact caused significant damage to the car.

Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to the scene and the Virginia State Police investigated.

The crash occurred in Henry County about 500 feet beyond the city limits of Martinsville.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

