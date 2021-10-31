Mountain Valley man wants to bring morality to the board

Billy Dean White says he has lived in the Mountain Valley community of Henry County his entire life and feels the time is right for him to offer his services as a supervisor for the Iriswood District.
“We need a diverse group of people on the board of supervisors and not just politicians,” said White. “I’m just common people, selfless and humble.
“I’m involved in community outreach. I am the pastor of a church, and I want to bring morality to the board of supervisors.”
White said a couple of friends who are past members of the board of supervisors had asked him about running.
“They said I was a good leader and I would be an asset because I don’t have a personal agenda., I want what the people want,” White said.
“When I went out and got my signatures to get on the ballot I spoke to people directly and they were concerned about having access to PSA [Public Service Authority] water, good roads and broadband internet,” said White. “Areas like Sandy Level, Stoney Mountain and lower Axton there is no [broadband] service, and that’s a big concern.”
Martinsville’s process of reverting from an independent city to a town in Henry County is a hot topic for county residents because of the likelihood that it would necessitate an increase in the real estate tax rate.
“Most everybody in the county is against it, but the only ones that can stop it is the city, so we need to watch who they vote for on city council,” said White. “We don’t want our taxes to go up.”
White said he graduated from Laurel Park High School, and now the children in his community attend Magna Vista.
“Unless they get the school boards involved, I think reversion is going to be held up for a while,” said White. “The school boards have not been involved until lately, so the only people that really know what is being planned for the schools is just the people on the board and city council.”
White said that he’s heard how much taxes might go up when Martinsville becomes a town, but he’s not convinced a tax increase is necessary.
“I don’t want my taxes raised, so if we sit down with the budget there may be areas we can cut back on and keep them where they are. Maybe there’s some frivolous spending,” said White. “We just need to go through it with a fine-toothed comb.”
Education in the trades is important to White, including what he describes as “low-tech classes” such as welding, plumbing and electrical.
“Kids need to be trained to do what needs to be done,” said White. “Everybody has got ‘now hiring’ signs up.”
White said a program for newly-released prison inmates is needed to offer a transitional period easing the re-entry back into society.
“A hope center developing marketable skills is key in our area,” White said. “If you educate kids, you won’t have to incarcerate them.”
White said before the pandemic it was common for supervisors to hold meetings in the communities, and he wants to be sure that practice resumes when it is safe to do so.
“I would like to get that started again,” said White. “A lot of people don’t know you can actually go to a board meeting and actually comment. I was not aware of that, and I think if more people were, then more people would participate.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.