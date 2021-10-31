Mountain Valley man wants to bring morality to the board

“Most everybody in the county is against it, but the only ones that can stop it is the city, so we need to watch who they vote for on city council,” said White. “We don’t want our taxes to go up.”

White said he graduated from Laurel Park High School, and now the children in his community attend Magna Vista.

“Unless they get the school boards involved, I think reversion is going to be held up for a while,” said White. “The school boards have not been involved until lately, so the only people that really know what is being planned for the schools is just the people on the board and city council.”

White said that he’s heard how much taxes might go up when Martinsville becomes a town, but he’s not convinced a tax increase is necessary.

“I don’t want my taxes raised, so if we sit down with the budget there may be areas we can cut back on and keep them where they are. Maybe there’s some frivolous spending,” said White. “We just need to go through it with a fine-toothed comb.”

Education in the trades is important to White, including what he describes as “low-tech classes” such as welding, plumbing and electrical.