Road construction crews are literally moving a mountain in Patrick County.

Branch Civil, the company that’s doing the work, posted on their Facebook page high-resolution drone photos showing just how massive the U.S. Route 58 road project is at Lovers Leap.

“We’re taking the expression ‘moving mountains’ to another level,” the company wrote along with the photos. “Our Route 58 Lovers Leap project in Stuart is by far one of the most extensive projects we have ever done. With over 10 million cubic yards of dirt being moved, this project is expected to take around four years to complete.”

Virginia Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Lisa Price-Hughes told the Patrick County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 29 that “next year things will really crank up” and she was “still looking for a completion date in the summer of 2026.”

The $300 million expansion project had been on the drawing board for years, and the work began almost a year ago.

“This is the next project to be completed between Hillsville and Stuart,” VDOT Communications Manager Jason Bond told the Bulletin last year when work was set to begin. “We entered into a public-private partnership many years ago with the construction firm Branch Civil Inc. to widen a 36-mile piece between Hillsville and Stuart as funding became available.”

The U.S. Route 58 Corridor Development Program was created when the General Assembly funded the Lovers Leap section, and Bond explained that the planners decided the best option at Lovers Leap was to build another two-lane portion over the mountain where the four lanes would be separated into two lanes in each direction without being adjacent to each other.

VDOT called a meeting “Pardon My Dust” before construction began because major traffic disruptions occurring now will continue along the route until 2026.

Travelers may experience periodic delays of 5 to 15 minutes.The road will be reduced to one lane at times, and if you’re near the work zone, don’t be surprised if you hear loud booms as rocks are drilled and blasted.

VDOT’s expansion plans start three tenths of a mile east of Cloudbreak Road, about a quarter mile west of the Poor Farmers Farm Store in Vista, and extends to seven-tenths of a mile north of Stuart, where the existing four-lane section of the Stuart Bypass begins.

The project covers one of the most difficult portions of the highway over Lovers Leap Mountain at an altitude of approximately 2,861 feet.

The public-private partnership (PPTA) with VDOT and Branch Civil shows previous phases of widening include a 3-mile Blue Ridge Parkway crossing at Meadows of Dan that was completed in May 2006 at a cost of $20 million.

In Aug. 2011 a 5.2-mile bypass in Carroll County built around the town of Hillsville was completed at a cost of $83 million.

For $120 million an 8.3-mile section at Tri-County and Laurel Fork was completed in Oct. 2016.

The two remaining sections of U.S. Route 58 to be widened between Hillsville and Stuart include projects at Vesta (four miles) and Crooked Oak (7.2 miles). Another 1.7 miles of State Route 669 in Carroll County will have to be improved as part of the Route 58 widening, the PPTA says.

“The Route 58 Corridor from Hillsville to Stuart is the last remaining section to complete the widening of Route 58 from Virginia Beach to I-77,” the PPTA states. “Once connected with I-77, the long anticipated benefits of the 1989 General Assembly legislated U.S. Route 58 Corridor Development Program will greatly be enhanced throughout the entire region.”