Much larger solar project near Axton moving forward

Other than the golf courses planned for a new solar future, there is another proposed solar farm under development for Henry County.

This one, which first came to light in 2019, is at the eastern end of Henry County that spills over into Pittsylvania County that would be more than seven times larger than Green Acres, White Stripe and Lynwood golf course projects combined.

Owned by Vesper Energy, The Axton Solar Project involves 1,237 privately owned acres in Henry County, 1,423 acres in western Pittsylvania County and is rated as a 200 megawatt facility with an expected 35-year lifespan.

“We’ve got zoning approval in Pittsylvania County and expect to go through the process in Henry County in January,” Vesper Energy President and CEO Craig Carson said. “We hope to start construction at the end of 2022 or early 2023 and be operational by the end of 2023.”

Appalachian provides power to Henry County, and Dominion Energy is the provider for Pittsylvania County. Carson said he didn’t have a buyer agreement in hand but expected to have one or more by the middle of next year.

“This is a great project, and we’re really excited,” Carson said. “We have over 3,000 megawatts in our portfolio, and this is one of the larger projects - and it’s just a great place to be in Virginia.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.