Mulberry Creek hit with outbreak of 18 new cases

One CNA said that staff members working on the third floor are not allowed to leave at any time during their 8-hour shifts, for breaks or lunch, including not being allowed to go to the smoking area, but one said that employees who work in the third-floor unit and who are considered to be potentially contaminated with the coronavirus walk through other non-coronavirus sections of the building to get to the smoking area during their shifts.

When asked in a later conversation about using the third floor for coronavirus patients , McClintic said, “We haven’t actually started that yet. That could be a possibility. It all depends on test results.”

Two of the CNAs said that at least one patient who had not tested positive for the coronavirus had been placed in the same room as one who had tested positive for it.

And the four CNAs said they did not receive enough personal protective equipment (PPE). They said they had to use the same mask for at least a week, and some said for longer than that. One CNA said she takes her masks home to wash with bleach.