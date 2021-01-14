Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab adds 6 more cases of COVID-19

For the fourth time since the beginning of the year, residents and employees of Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab have tested for COVID-19.

Bob Nelson, chief administrative officer of Kissito Health Care, which owns Mulberry Creek, reported in a letter to residents and their families that six more positive tests -- five residents and one employee -- were identified in tests on Tuesday.

That means there have been 62 residents and a dozen staff members who now have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The residents have been placed in an isolation area of the facility, and employees are quarantining at home until they have two consecutive negative tests.

An email to Nelson seeking additional data did not draw an immediate response, but on Tuesday, in confirming the earlier numbers at the facility, Beulah Aggrey, an epidemiologist with the West Piedmont Health District, said in email shared by spokesperson Nancy Bell that "to the best of my knowledge none of the residents have been hospitalized or passed away."

As of Thursday Mulberry Creek had not been added to the state’s databases of outbreaks, although that's likely a matter of time. The facility clearly meets the requirement to be listed.

