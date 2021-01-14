Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab adds 6 more cases of COVID-19

For the fourth time since the beginning of the year, residents and employees of Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab have tested for COVID-19.
Bob Nelson, chief administrative officer of Kissito Health Care, which owns Mulberry Creek, reported in a letter to residents and their families that six more positive tests -- five residents and one employee -- were identified in tests on Tuesday.
That means there have been 62 residents and a dozen staff members who now have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The residents have been placed in an isolation area of the facility, and employees are quarantining at home until they have two consecutive negative tests.
An email to Nelson seeking additional data did not draw an immediate response, but on Tuesday, in confirming the earlier numbers at the facility, Beulah Aggrey, an epidemiologist with the West Piedmont Health District, said in email shared by spokesperson Nancy Bell that "to the best of my knowledge none of the residents have been hospitalized or passed away."
As of Thursday Mulberry Creek had not been added to the state’s databases of outbreaks, although that's likely a matter of time. The facility clearly meets the requirement to be listed.
There are two other long-term-care facilities in Henry County – Community Alternatives and Harmon Hall – and one in Martinsville, Starling View Manor, that account for at least 20 cases and an undisclosed number of deaths.
Nelson’s memo reiterated aggressive steps sanctioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as enhanced precautions, twice-a-week rapid testing for everyone and halting visitors and communal activities.
The West Piedmont Health District on Thursday added 90 new cases and four more hospitalizations, but the death count actually declined by one, in Henry County.
"It was reassigned to another jurisdiction," Bell said.
The average number of cases in the past seven days fell slightly, to 99. Henry County had 35 of the new cases, and Franklin County had 34. Patrick County had 11, and Martinsville had 10.
Franklin County had two of the hospitalizations, and Henry County and Martinsville each had one.
Since the pandemic began the district now has seen 8,119 cases, 509 hospitalizations and 147 deaths. The breakdown:
- Henry County: 3,211, 237 hospitalizations, 63 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,174 cases, 107, 28.
- Patrick County: 912, 74, 28.
- Franklin County: 2,822, 90, 28.