Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab outbreak reaches 132 cases, 6 deaths

The outbreak of COVID-19 at the Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab facility in Martinsville now has produced significantly more cases and six deaths.
Those were the updated figures Friday reported by the Virginia Department of Health about an outbreak that dates back to Jan. 8 and has affected 132 residents and staff members.
Kissito Healthcare, owner of the center, first reported the surging number of cases in emails just after the first of the year, and what was a trickle of new cases flowed steadily into the biggest ongoing outbreak in the West Piedmont Health District.
There was other news across the district too: There are three more deaths, including the first of a resident of Patrick County in more than two months.
And although the past two days of cases has been a below-average 150, there have been 12 more hospitalizations as the virus continues to spread even as vaccinations are increasing rapidly in the health district.
The deaths could have occurred just about any time in the past few weeks, because VDH often waits for death certificates before adding to its database. We don't know much about the deaths, but VDH tracks all data by residence.
Patrick County's last reported death was on Nov. 21, and that's now 29 lost to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Henry County, with one more reported Saturday, has lost 74 residents to the virus, and Franklin County on Friday lost its 34th.
We know that the Franklin County resident was a white woman between the ages of 70-79, but the most recent deaths in Henry and Patrick counties were both younger than the trends.
There was one man and one woman, one between 50 and 59 years old, only the 12th person in that age bracket to pass from the virus, the other 60-69 (the 24th). Both were white.
These pushed the death total in the district to 173, and normally that would’ve been the biggest news, but the surging outbreak at Mulberry Creek has the focus of both management at the facility and epidemiologists at the health department
Bob Nelson, the administrator at the facility, who has been in consistent communication with residents and employees as cases have been identified, alerted them in an email on Thursday of seven new cases among staff and residents. He also informed of nine residents who had been removed from the COVID-19 isolation area because they had been negative on two consecutive tests – the standard for any asymptomatic resident or employee.
He also cited in the email the high positivity rate for the past 15 weeks in Henry County, which he cites at 22.3%. He reiterated those figures in an email response to questions from the Bulletin.
“Last week Henry County reached its highest mark throughout the pandemic with a county positivity rate of 29.3%,” Nelson wrote. “There is a direct correlation between community spread and facility spread in the skilled nursing setting.”
Henry County reported 40 new cases and four new hospitalizations along with the death in the past two days.
“Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab continues to test residents and employees twice weekly per CMS testing recommendations, which are based on County positivity rates,” Nelson said.
And he repeated that administrators and employees were continuing to work closely with the West Piedmont Health District and to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In comments forwarded in an email by health district spokesperson Nancy Bell, District Epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia said that “as of today, they [Mulberry Creek] are the facility with the largest number of cases in a LTCF [long-term care facility].”
She said a COVID-19 epidemiologist “stays in communication with the facility to ensure they are following recommended guidance as well as to identify any personal protective equipment (PPE) needs.
“The facility is also required to follow guidance and recommendations from the licensing agency, which we understand they are.”
Ortiz-Garcia said that the previous week that VDH had conducted “a virtual infection control assessment with the facility and found no issues of concern. The facility has a very good plan and is implementing it. During this assessment LHD [local health department] staff, VDH regional infection preventionists, representatives from the VDH Health Associated Infections program and Mulberry Creek representatives participated in the virtual assessment.”
Mulberry Creek had an outbreak last summer, but there were many fewer cases and deaths than had occurred in outbreaks at similar facilities in Stuart and Stanleytown.
In his email to residents and staff, Nelson wrote that everyone continues to be tested twice a week and reiterated that this serious situation was being addressed in every way possible.
“Our team at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab remain committed to the quality and safe care of our residents,” he wrote to the Bulletin.
There are no current outbreaks in Franklin County, but there were 47 new cases and five new hospitalizations reported there Saturday, for 2-day totals of 66 and seven, a very high figure for new hospitalizations.
Martinsville reported 21 new cases and one new hospitalization in the past 48 hours, and Patrick County, in addition to its death, had 17 new cases.
Those figures were part of the state for the first time surpassing a half-million cases of the virus, with VDH on Saturday posting 502,221.
VDH also reports that 109,465 are now fully vaccinated either by serums from Pfizer or Moderna. About 7.6% of the population (649,012) have received at least the first shot. Nearly 30,000 residents a day now are being vaccinated.
In the West Piedmont Health District, which just entered Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination process, 7,858 have had at least one shot, and 994 residents are fully vaccinated. Those represent increases since Thursday of 19% and 21%, respectively.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.