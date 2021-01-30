Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab outbreak reaches 132 cases, 6 deaths

We know that the Franklin County resident was a white woman between the ages of 70-79, but the most recent deaths in Henry and Patrick counties were both younger than the trends.

There was one man and one woman, one between 50 and 59 years old, only the 12th person in that age bracket to pass from the virus, the other 60-69 (the 24th). Both were white.

These pushed the death total in the district to 173, and normally that would’ve been the biggest news, but the surging outbreak at Mulberry Creek has the focus of both management at the facility and epidemiologists at the health department

Bob Nelson, the administrator at the facility, who has been in consistent communication with residents and employees as cases have been identified, alerted them in an email on Thursday of seven new cases among staff and residents. He also informed of nine residents who had been removed from the COVID-19 isolation area because they had been negative on two consecutive tests – the standard for any asymptomatic resident or employee.

He also cited in the email the high positivity rate for the past 15 weeks in Henry County, which he cites at 22.3%. He reiterated those figures in an email response to questions from the Bulletin.