Mulberry Creek postpones plan to allow visitors

The anticipated visits to residents of an area nursing home scheduled to begin Tuesday have been put on indefinite hold because a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab had announced last week that, because of new guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in-person visits would resume. The targeted first date would have been Tuesday, and visitors would have faced many restrictions, including bringing proof of a recent negative coronavirus test.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, an email sent to residents and family members stated that after Mulberry Creek completed facility-wide testing, it was discovered “that one employee tested positive for COVID-19. This employee has been removed from work and will be self-quarantining for the next 14 days. Two consecutive negative tests will be required prior to returning to work.”

Meanwhile, “Our team at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab remain committed to the quality and safe care of our residents and as a result will be postponing our visitation scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 13, 2020 until further notice.”

The notice also stated, “We know you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus to others.”

After the nursing home announced last week that it would allow visitors, the Bulletin called all other area nursing homes. Two in Stuart did not reply, but the others, in Martinsville and Henry County, stated that they did not yet have plans to allow in-person visits, in part because the area’s infection rate was too high.

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.