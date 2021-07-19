 Skip to main content
Multiple injuries caused by head-on collision on Dillons Fork Road
Multiple injuries caused by head-on collision on Dillons Fork Road

It was not clear how many were injured in a head-on collision on Dillons Fork Road in Henry County Monday afternoon.

Multiple agencies responded and several people were taken from the scene by ambulance around 2:30 p.m.

A white two-door Grand Am SE had come to rest in the westbound lane facing west while a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee was also stopped in the west bound lane facing east in front of the Grand Am.

One of the rear wheels of the Jeep was just across the centerline.

Damage was extensive to the front of both vehicles and both had to be towed from the scene.

The Virginia State Police were on the scene investigating.

No other details have been made available.

