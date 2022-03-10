Multiple injuries in crash on Market Street

Multiple injuries were caused by a two-vehicle crash on East Market Street about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Martinsville Fire and EMS responded with several emergency vehicles and Martinsville Police closed two lanes of traffic around the intersection with Bridge Street while rescue workers attended to the occupants of both vehicles.

A cream-colored SUV was stopped in the eastbound lane of Market Street with its front end crashed into the driver's side of a blue Ford compact car that was sideways in the road.

Debris from both vehicles was scattered in the roadway, and Martinsville police officers directed other drivers around it.

It is unknown how many people were injured in the crash or the severity of their injuries.

Lt. Sandy Hines was on the scene taking pictures of the crash, and it is unknown if any charges will be filed.

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

