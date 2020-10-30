Multiple wrecks in the Carver Road area send 3 to hospital

The Carver Road area in Henry County has been the scene of two recent wrecks.
Thursday shortly before 8 p.m. a compact car and a pickup truck collided head-on near 455 Carver Road.
Two people were injured and transported to Sovah-Martinsville.
Both vehicles were destroyed in the crash.
Then on Friday around 5 p.m. a 4-door vehicle left the roadway in front of 600 Parkway Drive off of Carver Road.
The vehicle uprooted a small tree, partially struck a parked school bus and came to rest upside down.
One person was injured in the crash and transported to Sovah-Martinsville.
Virginia State Police are investigating both crashes.
No other details were available.
