Multiple wrecks in the Carver Road area send 3 to hospital
Multiple wrecks in the Carver Road area send 3 to hospital

The Carver Road area in Henry County has been the scene of two recent wrecks.

Thursday shortly before 8 p.m. a compact car and a pickup truck collided head-on near 455 Carver Road.

Two people were injured and transported to Sovah-Martinsville.

Both vehicles were destroyed in the crash.

Then on Friday around 5 p.m. a 4-door vehicle left the roadway in front of 600 Parkway Drive off of Carver Road.

The vehicle uprooted a small tree, partially struck a parked school bus and came to rest upside down.

One person was injured in the crash and transported to Sovah-Martinsville.

Virginia State Police are investigating both crashes.

No other details were available.

