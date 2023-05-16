Construction officially has begun on a new $2.8 million expansion in uptown Martinsville.

Dr. Mervyn King told the Bulletin in April that work would begin on a new museum this month and could be finished in as little as 10 months.

The 50- by 100-foot structure will be two floors high when complete and will mostly house the expansive collection of King's Marklin toys, Indian artifacts and tool collection, considered to be the sixth largest in the United States.

Once the building is complete, King said the Virginia Museum of Natural History has already agreed to lend its help with designing the displays.

Construction is on the property behind the old Henry County Courthouse, which is now occupied by the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society, and will be built in style similar to that of the former jail in order to maintain the historical integrity of the property, King said.

Included in the facility with 5,000 square feet on each floor will be a library for research and a meeting room with a large screen for presentations.