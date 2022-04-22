Music in the Box returns featuring Violet Bell

The new Music in the Box (MITB) series on Saturday night will feature a favorite duo from the old days of music at the Rives Theatre: Violet Bell, in a special VIP evening.

MITB is a partnership between Move to Martinsville and TheatreWorks Community Players, with concerts at TheatreWorks’ Black Box Theatre at 44 Franklin St. The not-for-profit MITB has announced intentions to donate any proceeds from concert series to TheatreWorks.

Violet Bell is made up of Lizzy Ross and her partner, Omar Ruiz-Lopez. They have been operating out of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for the past 10 years, but Ross is originally from Maryland and Ruiz-Lopez is from Panama and was raised in Puerto Rico. He moved to Florida before making his way to North Carolina.

The duo play folk Americana, a style of music that is full of stringed instruments such as guitar, banjo, fiddle and cello. They write their own original music and were inspired from a wide variety of music, from old Appalachia bluegrass to Tom Petty to Jodie Mitchell, Ross said.

She likened their style of music to the folk rock of the 1960s and ‘70s.

“When you play it, you give it away,” Ross said. She hopes that hearing her music helps the audience with whatever they need in that moment, she added. When they get emails or someone comes up to them to say that her music has affected their life positively, she is honored that she could bring them catharsis, healing, joy and movement, she said.

She described the subject of their music as “music for living,” and while they do have love songs, their music is about human experience.

For Ross, playing music in Martinsville was a “big part in finding” her feet in the music world. She gave credit to Johnston and Rooster Walk Executive Director Johnny Buck for having her play at the Rives Theater and at Rooster Walk and that the Martinsville community itself wrapped her up in its arms, loved her and encouraged her in her musical career.

She said her first performance in Martinsville came about after she heard of Rooster Walk. All she did was reach out to Buck, tell him she loved what he was doing and that she wanted to be a part of it and then she was doing just that.

She said that what makes Martinsville unique compared to other places she performs is “community. No doubt.” She added that the way this area has developed a creative identity and come together in the spirit of music and each other is what makes Martinsville stand out to her.

Their new single “Meet Me in the Garden” came out last week and is Ross’s current favorite song to perform. She said that when she writes a song “sometimes it feels like a … small miracle,” and that’s what she felt about this song.

The single will be a part of their to-be-released album called “Myth of the Selkie.”

To learn more about the group, find them on Instagram and Facebook at VioletBellMusic, their website, violetbell.net, or their Patreon to get music before it is fully released, and extra behind the scene access at https://www.patreon.com/violetbell.

The main goal of this event, and a larger goal of Move to Martinsville, is to “promote area assets within a regional context, and helping to facilitate positive economic change in the area,” said Dean Johnston, advisory committee chair of MITB and president of Move to Martinsville.

“This new series helps us promote a local asset, the community theater, and helps to aid in the uptown revitalization efforts,” he added.

“We are happy that the board of Theater Works was open to the concept of a new music series,” he said. “It won’t replace the Rives, but it will bring professional touring live music back to uptown Martinsville.”

Johnson said that the artists that MITB picks will reflect the size of the venue — mostly solo or duo acts and music genres that have a volume to fit a smaller venue.

Tickets for the performance can be purchased at www.twcp.net for $20, and tickets for the VIP reception can also be purchased for $20.

