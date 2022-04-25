Mutilated body recovered in Henry County; Greensboro man charged

A Greensboro man tied to three murders is in jail after police conducted a gruesome recovery of a mutilated body on George Taylor Road in Henry County on April 13.

John Richardson, 53, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder related to three separate homicides over nearly a two-month period.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry told the Bulletin the day after the recovery of the body that deputies with his department were assisting the Greensboro Police Department in the investigation of a homicide and that a "body had been dumped off of George Taylor Road."

Perry deferred all other questions to the Greensboro police, who have been silent on the matter until a release from Greensboro Police Capt. M.J. Harris II on Monday.

Greensboro police conducted a homicide investigation related to a missing persons case involving James Devon Goolsby, 38, of Greensboro, the release states.

Police say the investigation into Goolsby's disappearance led them to Richardson who, on April 22, was charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death, dismember or destroy human remains, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

"Detective received information that the body of Goolsby was located in Henry County," the release stated. "Detectives along with deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Office conducted a search and located the remains of Goolsby on April 14."

George Taylor Road turns into Amostown Road at the Virginia-North Carolina line and ends at the Spencer-Penn Centre in Spencer, near Va. 58.

Richardson is also charged in the Feb. 1 death of Michael Antown Hemphill, 46, who had been shot on Jan. 25 in the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street in Greensboro. Hemphill had been transported to the hospital where he died.

Then on March 10, police responded to a report of a man that had been beaten and was lying near a dumpster.

Police say they found an injured Mark Anthony Gilbert Jr. and transported him to the hospital where he died later that same day.

Court documents did not disclose where the man was found, but does state that police believed Richardson stole Gilbert's wallet, phone and car after Gilbert was beaten.

Just over two weeks later, on March 28, Goolsby was reported missing and the report indicated he was last seen three days earlier in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue in Greensboro.

Police obtained a search warrant and searched Richardson's home and property for two days on April 5-6. The warrant indicated during the search, two firearms, ammunition, knives and a hatchet were seized.

On April 5, Richardson was charged with two counts of possessing a firearm by a felon, conspiracy, carrying a concealed weapon, manufacturing or possessing a weapon of mass destruction and receiving stolen vehicles.

Richardson was jailed in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch online court records, Richardson is due in Guilford County District Court on April 25 related to the Goolsby murder, on April 26 related to the death of Gilbert and on July 14 for charges related to the homicide of Hemphill.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.