MVHS students release trout into Smith River

While fishing on the Smith River, you might get a bite from a brown trout that was raised by students from local schools.

On Wednesday morning, Alyson Martin’s Magna Vista High School class released trout that they raised in the classroom, part of the Trout in the Classroom (TIC) program by the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA).

Before the students got to release their fish, Brian Williams, Virginia program manager at DRBA and Krista Hodges, education outreach manager at DRBA, taught them about and showed them live examples of macroinvertebrates which means specimens with no backbone which are big enough for the eye to see. These macroinvertebrates were found in the river and are what the trout will eat now that they have grown big enough.

The macroinvertebrates that the students were able to see that day were crayfish, crane fly larvae, hellgrammites and caddisfly larvae.

Some kids stayed back, but a few were brave enough — with a little encouragement — to reach out to touch and hold the macroinvertebrates .

Next, Williams waded into the river with a net and caught some macroinvertebrates to show the students and he ended up catching a female crayfish that had eggs. The students gathered around him in a circle to see all the organisms that he was able to catch as he explained what they were and answered their questions.

After that, Hodges and Williams handed out clear plastic cups holding finger-length trout to the students. Each student released two trout, and then two students released the trout Williams brought as backup and the remaining trout from their classroom tank.

As a surprise at the end, Williams and Hodges showed them a few snakes. There were two corn snakes, which the students held, and one black rat snake that was close to six feet long. Williams put the black rat snake at the base of a tree and showed the group how the snake was able to climb the tree.

Trout in the Classroom

The TIC program has scaled down significantly since its beginning 15 years ago. Williams said that “doing one class at a time has been really good.” DRBA used to do releases with groups from 300 to 400 students.

The program was established by Dr. David Jones, a Martinsville orthodontist who is a fisherman and conservationist, and is open to groups of all ages. When Williams first got involved in the TIC program, he was visiting the tanks at all the schools to help take care of the fish. Then Hodges joined and suggested that the teachers take on that responsibility.

“We’ve had teachers in the program for 13 years,” Williams said. All the teachers have to do is show interest, and then DRBA will help them set things up for their classrooms. Williams also keeps tanks of rainbow trout in his basement just in case there aren’t enough survivors from the students’ batches. This way everyone will get to release trout even if they are less successful in the classroom.

“The whole program is not to restock the river with fish, it’s just to teach kids about cold-water hatcheries and fisheries,” said Williams. This program allows students to learn about the natural environment and while adding to the river’s trout population. Less than 10% of trout hatch by themselves in the wild, so sometimes this program increases survival chances, Williams added.

“When I was young I used to” go looking for crayfish in the river, said Hodges. “But now I get to share it with a bunch of students, which is awesome.”

The MVHS students raised the trout they released for six months from the time the hatched from eggs. Since the tanks are placed in the classrooms for the TIC program, the kids were able to help feed the trout, clean the water and test the water quality to make sure it was suitable for the fish. The trout start eating a fine fish food from the hatchery the eggs are from and then as they grow the food also increases in size.

The Smith River has three types of trout: browns, which the MVHS students released, as well as rainbow and brook.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.