Natalie Hodge wins $20K in cash and more at Gauntlet awards

Six prospective and/or existing uptown Martinsville business owners were awarded money and services at the Gauntlet awards in Vinton Wednesday night, with Natalie Hodge of Rudy’s Girl Media tying for first place with someone in a different city.

The Gauntlet small business owners participated in a 10-week course that started in February. The majority of the program was virtual, but it also had in-person networking events, said Hodge.

Hodge won a total of $29,840 in money and services. She was awarded $20,000 in Community Business Launch (CBL) grant money, a 1-hour one-on-one meeting with Juan Vega Law, Rachel Lucas public relations services, a 1-week Lamar billboard, a 1-year membership to the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, John Dryden legal consultation, a Strategic Consulting LLC business consultation, a place in the State Farm Echo Show, a Luna Faye LLC grand prize gift basket, business counseling with Longwood Small Business Development Center and a Standout Arts logo package.

“It’s just amazing, let me start there,” Hodge said. “I’m really humbled by the whole thing because over the 10 weeks and pitch practices, I got to know other peoples’ businesses.” She said that every single business was “incredibly thought out” and that the owners were all “dedicated to the process” and had “great business plans” that were all very strong.

Hodge said that having the support of Hasan Davis was critically important in her work with Gauntlet on her business and that he is “the wind beneath my wings.”

She plans to use “every dollar of the cash prize” on “transforming the first floor of the building” at 30 West Main St. she recently purchased to use as a studio for Rudy’s Girl Media. On the other services she won, she said that she is most excited for the billboard that will announce her win.

She also said that the Martinsville area has a community where “everyone is rallying behind all of us, and that feels pretty incredible.”

Herb Atwell and Peggy Donovan, owners of Mountain Valley Brewing who recently bought a building on Franklin Street for their proposed Renewal Brewing, were awarded a total of $14,525. That is made up by $12,000 from CBL grant money, a one year membership to the MHC Chamber of Commerce, a 1-hour one-on-one meeting with Juan Vega Law, business counseling with Longwood Small Business Development Center, John Dryden legal consultation, a 3D printing consultation, a social media consultation package, a Standout Arts logo package, a WSLS 10 advertising consultation and the State Farm Echo Show.

Dr. Mary Beth Noonan of Children’s First Pediatrics was awarded a total of $13,940, with a $12,000 CBL grant, a 1-year membership to the MHC Chamber of Commerce, a one hour one-on-one meeting with Juan Vega Law, business counseling with Longwood Small Business Development Center, John Dryden legal consultation, a 1-hour Quick Books consultation with Dr. John Remy, the State Farm Echo Show and a Standout Arts logo package.

DeShanta Hairston was awarded $8,190 for her business Books and Crannies. The award was made up of $5,000 in CBL grant money, a 1-year free membership to the MHC Chamber of Commerce, a 1-hour one-on-one meeting with Juan Vega Law, business counseling with Longwood Small Business Development Center, a John Dryden legal consultation, Old Dominion University business development center services, Rachel Lucas public relations services, The Advancement Foundation’s press release distribution package and the State Farm Echo Show.

Sane Wood and Paula Wood, who are planning to create Wood Worx Wellness, won a total of $5,790. They received $3,400 in CBL grant money, a 1-year free membership to the MHC Chamber of Commerce, a 1-hour one-on-one meeting with Juan Vega Law, business counseling with Longwood Small Business Development Center, a website design and one year of website maintenance, The Advancement Foundation’s press release distribution package and the State Farm Echo Show.

Christi Hodges and Jason Grodensky of The Boutique Uptown and The Men’s Room Uptown, were awarded a total of $3,690. They received $1,600 in CBL grant money, a 1-year free membership to the MHC Chamber of Commerce, a 1-hour one-on-one meeting with Juan Vega Law, business counseling with Longwood Small Business Development Center, 3 hours each of college credit to Business 100 Introduction, State Farm Echo Show and Old Dominion University business development center services.

“The talent across the region is extraordinary,” said Annette Patterson, president of The Advancement Foundation, which runs The Gauntlet, at the awards ceremony. “The diversity of businesses from food and beverage … the agricultural products … wood products and gifts … outdoor recreation and tourism … healthcare services and innovations … We have it all right here in this room.”

The other participants in the program were: Venena Preston, Faithfully Yours; Tanya Jones-Harrison, Dependable Home Healthcare; Josh Blancas, Backspace Coffee; Forrest Forschmeidt, Made in Martinsville; Duncan Monroe, Customiz3 Design LLC; Mercedes Moreno, Meche’s Beauty; Shatera Robertson, Unique Styles & Designs; Sierra Barrow, The Barrow Center; Chantilla Hairston, LTL Trichology Clinic LLC; Loronia Gravely, Caring Hands Transportation and Kirk Cotter, Slaint Ranch LLC.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

