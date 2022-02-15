Nathalie man with ties to Henry County reported missing

A Halifax County man with known ties to Henry County is missing and the Halifax County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in locating him.
A release on Monday from the Sheriff's Office says family members of Frankie Wayne Wilkerson, 24, of the Nathalie community have not heard from him recently and have become concerned about his welfare.
The release did not make clear how long Wilkerson had been out of touch with his family or any circumstances that might be related to his disappearance.
Wilkerson has known contacts in Henry County, Brookneal and Danville and the Eden and Reidsville area of North Carolina.
The Nathalie area of Halifax County is an unincorporated community between South Boston and Rustburg with a population of fewer than 200 people, according to the 2010 census.
Halifax County Sheriff Fred Clark asks anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Wilkerson to please call his office at 434-476-3339.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.