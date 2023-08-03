National Night Out was celebrated in Henry County on Tuesday night by hundreds of people on the property of an Axton Church.

Compassion Church, at 6871 Irisburg Road, operates out of the old Irisburg Elementary school complete with a ballfield in the backyard.

The ballfield made for a perfect location to setup the carnival atmosphere for the kids and give law enforcement plenty of room to setup their displays.

“National Night Out has been around since about 1984 and the whole purpose for National Night Out is for the whole community to come out and engage with our law enforcement, our first responders and other members of public safety,” said Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis. “It’s a great, positive environment, so we can build relationships that will carry us well into the future. The turnout tonight has been absolutely great.”

Davis is running in November for a full-term as sheriff and his opponent, Del Mills, was on hand taking advantage of the opportunity to campaign as well.

“We had a great time this evening. It’s wonderful to see the community come together for such a good cause as National Night Out,” Mills said. “It just goes to show what good things are possible when there is a collaborative effort between the public safety services and the people of our county.”

That collaborative effort included the two opponents. Mills and Davis were seen shaking each others hands and speaking cordially to one another.

And the recently retired sheriff, Lane Perry, was also seen at the event sporting a mostly white beard, wearing bib overalls, and a ballcap with sunglasses perched over the bill of the cap.

“We’ve served almost 500 hot dogs already, Davis said. “It’s just been a really good program this evening.”

Usually there are National Night Out events held in the city and the county, but that was not the case this year.

“Unfortunately we are not hosting a National Night Out event this year,” said Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign celebrated in communities across the U.S. and is designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live, according to the National Night Out non-profit organization based out of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. Events are held on the first Tuesday in August.