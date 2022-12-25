Nativity scene at McCabe Memorial

McCabe Memorial Church at 107 Clearview Drive in Martinsville has a most impressive Nativity scene on display in front of the church that is easily visible from the road.

The church has scheduled a Christmas Day service today from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. and a New Year’s Day service next Sunday at the same time.

There are many beautifully decorated homes on Mulberry Road, but none more reserved, yet spectacular, than the home of Tim Martin.

Martin’s home begins in the yard with a pair of lighted reindeer figurines on both sides of the walkway, green and red lighted Christmas trees along the front face of the home and beautifully decorated Christmas wreathes on the left and right front.

Special accent lighting give the home a dignified look while capturing the joy of the holiday season.