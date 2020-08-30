Navy veteran in Rustburg finds finds a Precious companion

This is one of those sometimes-familiar stories of a veteran left alone later in life who finds a new companion — one of those 4-legged types — and this one has a precious ending.
Colin Smith lives in Rustburg and had been alone since 2016, when his wife, Shirley, died of cancer. And then he met Precious through The Veteran Project, a program that helps veterans suffering from the effects of military combat by pairing them with a trained dog from a local shelter.
To get to Precious, though, Smith had to endure his experience of military service that left him with those sorts of marks that many find difficult to shake.
He grew up in Baltimore and had planned to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a contractor. But, for a lot of young men in the 1960s, there was the issue of required military service. With the draft in full swing, joined the reserves and was called to active duty in 1961.
For two years Smith served as a submariner on the USS Orion, which was based predominately in Guantanamo Bay. He said one of those remarkable moments took place shortly after boarding the submarine.
Smith and other sailors essentially had to “walk the plank” as part of their training. When they reached the edge of the platform, they would be told to leap into the ocean, whether they could swim or not.
“They say, when they touch you on the shoulder, you’re to jump in the water. Well, the fellow next to me was … I don’t know … I guess he was scared. So they shoved us both in there,” Smith said. “Yeah, they just pushed us both in there. So when I hit the water, it was kind of traumatic for me.”
When Smith was in the water, a foghorn sounded, and then the sailors were given new instructions.
“He told all of the sailors that couldn’t swim to fall in on this one side. And then he said, ‘All of you sailors who can swim, fall in over here.’ So I went with the ones that could swim because I didn’t want to do that anymore,” Smith said. “They won’t come in and get you. They only stick a pole in, and then you’ve got to grab it, see.”
Smith survived that shock and later returned to Baltimore, where he learned more about his father’s trade – his dad was the largest drywall contractor in the state, he said — and became a contractor and did commercial work.
“I provided all the different things that were necessary in that capacity,” Smith said.
Years later, he and Shirley Smith moved to Rustburg to be closer to family, but she died in December 2016. Three and a half years later, he decided to look for a companion dog. “We’ve always had a dog of some sort for many, many years,” he said.
He said his last dog experience was less than ideal. Even though the pooch wasn’t large, it was easily excitable and would run from the far side of his house and jump right on his chest, which contained a pacemaker. Smith’s sister took that dog home and kept it.
Then he and his caregiver, Angela Blazer, connected with Jenny East Cole, who founded The Veteran Project.
Blazer said that Cole told them that to find a small-breed dog with the proper temperament could take quite some time, but nine days later Smith learned that a Shih Tzu was available at the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, a moment that was very exciting, as Blazer tells it.
“Let me tell you, honey, she called, and she’s like, ‘Mr. Smith, I’m so excited! I’ve got a puppy for you.’ I was at Walmart at the time, and he called and said, ‘You’ve got to get home right away. The dog is ready!’ Well, the dog wasn’t ready yet, but he was so excited,” Blazer said. “She [Cole] had found him up in Martinsville. She knew somebody who knew somebody, and it was just a blessing how it all worked out.”
Blazer said she had planned to travel to Chatham to pick up the pooch, but then there was a slight mix-up about which dog Smith was going to get. The one she and Smith thought they would be getting already had been adopted.
“I said, ‘Oh Lord, I cannot go home without a dog,’” Blazer said. “What happened was she [Cole] said, ‘Do you mind meeting me in Martinsville?’ When we got there, they had little Precious up there in a little room.
“Let me tell you, it was only God working because I’m telling you, this is the perfect dog for him. He’s so laid back. He doesn’t jump. He doesn’t bark. He is just an angel. From the time they get up to the time they go to bed, he is just a blessing. God works in ways you don’t expect.”
And did you pick up on the fact that the dogged named Precious is a male? Smith laughed as he recalled the reactions folks had to first hearing that name.
“Everybody, even my neighbor, said, ‘It’s a male dog. You shouldn’t name it Precious,’” Smith said. “And I said, ‘No, no, no. My dog is named Precious.’”
E.C. Stone, executive director of the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, said he was thrilled to help with this placement.
“It’s why we do this. To know that it makes a huge difference, not only for the animal, but for the owner as well,” Stone said.
“In this case, who rescued who? I know it’s an old cliché, but it really fits in this adoption. I could not only see but could feel the excitement now that Precious is in his life. It honestly made my heart happy.”
Said Smith: “The little dog has been an absolute blessing to me. He’s just my little doggie. He’s so cool. I wouldn’t trade him for anything, for anything, for anything in the world.”
