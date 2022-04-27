NCI awards and teacher presentation

New College Institute (NCI) held a joint program that featured an educational speech on teaching students math in a new way and a celebration of graduates and students who have completed programs.

The joint ceremony with New College Foundation at the NCI Baldwin Building lecture hall Monday evening was to hear a talk from previous Distinguished Teacher award-winners and to recognize the Longwood University social work program graduates and the NCI program and partner program graduates and “completers.”

Between two and three dozen people, between staff, students and graduates, attended the program, but not all at once.

“Thank you to all our faculty, educators, teachers for the wonderful work that you do and to the students, congratulations for your resiliency and making it all the way through the finish line,” Margaret Omwenga, NCI chief program officer, said.

Two past winners of the Lula White Johnson Distinguished Teaching Award, an award that started in 2010 to honor Johnson who lived and taught in Martinsville, gave a speech at the celebration.

Two of her former students, Imogene and Isadore Draper, started the funding for the award to give $1,000 to a faculty member at NCI who “is intellectually stimulating, encourages the pursuit of higher education and is actively involved in enriching the lives of others through civic engagement and community service,” according to its website.

Jenny Whittaker, an adjunct teacher at Longwood University, and Dr. Pamela Randall, an assistant professor and coordinator of education programs at NCI, gave the speech revolving around the way that math is taught to children.

Their collective main point was that students should be taught math through a conceptual, procedural and application framework. An example that was given was when teachers teach students how to divide fractions they should not simply tell them that to do it they need to flip the equation and then cross multiply. They should tell them why flipping the equation and then multiplying actually works.

Kevin DeKoninck, New College Foundation executive director, announced that its scholarship amounts have increased and now come with a more intensive application process. “We’re really looking for high quality, well-written scholarship application packets,” he said.

Graduates and completers

The first set of graduates was a group of social work program students who received a degree from Longwood University through their adjunct program at NCI.

The graduates present at the ceremony were Whitney Sligh, Valerie Shough, Theresa Burton, Tonia Jordan, Lauren Taylor, Sharon Dennis, Kelsey Letchworth and Lester Bullard. Other students who completed the program but were not in attendance were Kimberly Adkins, Tara Hamlet, Robin Wells, Anita White, Jocelyn Aparicio Garcia and Tokesha Lee.

“This is a celebration, a long time coming, for two groups,” said Janie Brazier, assistant professor and program coordinator for social work at Longwood University.

She asked students who were present at the ceremony to share one good thing about the program, one bad thing about the program and why they picked social work.

“I just want you to ponder how many people will you be touching in that period,” said Dr. Lissa Power-deFur, interim dean or the college of education and human services at Longwood University. “You are going to the difference in the lives of individuals and their families, in this generation and in generations to come.”

NCI also recognized the 2020-22 Longwood University Elementary Education graduates: Casey Favor, Tara Williams, Olivia Jones, Allison Pace, Amy Patterson, Austin Turner, Emily Martin, Jarrett Mays, Kaisey Campbell, Kelli Floyd, Caitlyn Cockram, Morgan Norman, Ryan Orton, Taylor Conklin, Betty Hairston and Meghan Marlowe.

The 2021-22 GWO Wind Training Program graduates were: John Blumenstein, Trevor Martin, Rema McManus, Trent Nylander, Osam Alashmeli, Evan Kissel, Josh Poindexter, Clifford House, Christian Keeler, Daryn Troy, Anthony Andrade, Juan Arellano, Clayton Eason, Jake Hayes, Fausto Ramirez, Jose Ramirez, William Schoolfied, Tony Gonzalez, George Griese, Joshua Bishop, Devin Holombo, Richard Crocker, Oliver Gee, Katie Bemis, Derric Dailey, Dominic Sebilla and Aaron Laskie.

The 2021-22 AWS re/Start Program Completers were: Priyanka Agarwal, Jawad Ahmed, Nasir Ahmed, John Armstrong, Saadeddin Awamleh, Ahmad Bagrami, Shweta Baid, Bryan Berg, Yukta Gupta, Yonatan Haile, Mohanad Khalaf, Roger Kidd, Salih Kocamis, Fatine Mamouni, Wendy McCoy, Yordanos Mekonen, Bisrat Mekonnen, Kenneth Ndula, Donovan Pearson, Namratha Ramachandra, Ankita Rathod, Nathaniel Rose, Abdul Samad Sahil, Priya Saxena, Musa Siddique, Lera Stephens, Andrea Sur, Daniel Tadesse, Tarik Adane, Carmen Atkins, Gaurav Bhasin, Nikodimos Biru, Sherie Chandler, Menaka Damodaran, Justin Eagleston, Etsegenet Engeda, Athina Johnson, Niraj Khatiwada, Nebiat Kindya, Erin Leitold, Larry Martin, Siamak Salavati, Surya Sankaranarayanan, Umamageswari Sivaprakasam, Larissa Tchani, Frezer Tesfaye, Harshitha Vanguru and Belinda White.

The 2019-22 Radford IMPACT Program Completers were: David Vogel, Justin Adams, Cameron Tatum, Jeff Webb, Chris Balderson, Greg Borenstein, Christian Keeler, Tim Briggs, Kimberly Cottrell, Marsha Roark, Michael Williams and Donna Hicks.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

