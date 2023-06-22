New College Institute (NCI) has committed $250,000 to support legal action against the foundation that began as a fundraising arm of the school.

After a board meeting that lasted over four hours on Wednesday held at NCI on Fayette Street, its members came out of a closed session and voted to take legal action against MHC Academic Foundation (MHCAF), formerly New College Foundation (NCF), which was founded in 2006 to be the financial organization supporting NCI.

On Feb. 7, the unexplained strained relationship between the foundation and NCI took a turn when the foundation announced it was changing its mission and reorganizing to support organizations other than NCI.

In a press release on prnewswire.com the foundation stated that its new mission is to “provide financial and other support for the dissemination of education in Martinsville and Henry County, Virginia, including but not limited to, support for the New College Institute.”

As a result, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office sent a warning letter to MHCAF Executive Director Kevin DeKoninck on Feb. 15.

The letter advised DeKoninck and the MHCAF that NCF was established “for the specific purpose of providing financial support and other support to New College Institute” and reorganizing in such a way as to allow itself to distribute money elsewhere “requires discussion, as well as clarification regarding the funds raised, endowed, or held for NCI’s benefit prior to Feb. 7, to the benefit of any organization or entity other than NCI.”

According to the most recent Form 990, the public document that nonprofit organizations are required to file with the Internal Revenue Service, the foundation has nearly $12.2 million in assets — and NCI is beginning the process to recover the funds that were originally intended solely for NCI.

A press release from NCI on March 4 stated that the foundation “has received significant financial support from donors who intended their charitable giving to fully support NCI, has received yearly grant monies earmarked for New College, and has received taxpayer monies utilized by the Commonwealth of Virginia for the purchase of the main campus building that the now non-functioning and defunct NCF previously owned by grants. For the past five years, despite continued efforts by NCI to engage with its own foundation, the New College Foundation has completely abandoned and abrogated its sole responsibility to provide support for NCI.”

At the April NCI board meeting, the board appointed members Richard Hall and Dr. Hubert Harris as its two legal liaisons. The two will consult with outside council and the Office of the Attorney General in litigation matters against the MHCAF.

At the board meeting on Wednesday, the board put its vote and money behind the litigation pathway as well.

“I move that we authorize the transfer of $250,000 from existing funding in fiscal year 2023 to support litigation to recover taxpayer funds from the foundation and its current board,” NCI Board Member state Sen. Emmett Hanger (R-Augusta County) said at the meeting.

“The motion has passed unanimously and now the fiscal office is directed to take such action as the motion details,” NCI Board Chair state Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) said.