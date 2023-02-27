The New College Institute (NCI) had applied for $175,000 in state funding to begin a new lab school, but earlier this month the Department of Education (DOE) turned them down.

In January, Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined with colleges and universities across the state in a partnership agreement to create K-12 lab schools.

Lab schools are K-12 schools established by postsecondary institutions to provide students an innovative, high-quality education experience, according to the DOE. Youngkin calls them “the future of education.”

“Education is the gateway to opportunity. An educated Virginian has a limitless future and we are about creating future opportunities for every young Virginian,” Youngkin said when he announced plans for the program just over a year ago.

An application process was established so that institutions interested in starting a lab school could submit requests for funding and $5 million was set aside to help those approved with their school design proposals. In order to be considered for a deeper pocket of $95 million in operating costs, an institution’s initial application must pass.

But in a letter dated Feb. 9 from Assistant State Superintendent of Public Education Elizabeth Schultz to NCI Coordinator of K-12 Programs and Institutional Data Dr. Susheela Shanta, the application from NCI was turned down.

“At this time, the Committee has reviewed and scored NCI’s application. Based upon the information provided in the Planning Grant Application, a Planning Grant award is not able to be made at this time,” the letter states.

Schultz admitted in the letter that NCI “clearly has turnkey facilities at the ready and the community need for additional educational opportunities is expressed,” but the request for funding did not make clear the goal or focus of the proposed lab school, lacked documentation of partnerships mentioned, failed to provide evidence of engaged stakeholders, lacked evidence and clarity in its stated program description goal and timeline, and failed to provide evidence of how students for the new lab school will be recruited.

“NCI may revisit and resubmit its Planning Grant Application at a later date,” the letter stated, but did not make clear how much time may be required to have elapsed before a second attempt may be made.

But on Friday, NCI Interim Director Christina Reed told the Bulletin the decision to apply another time has not been made.

“NCI is continuing its planning efforts for a lab school as detailed in the Governor’s initiative,” Reed said by email. “It is unclear if a resubmission of a planning grant application will occur at this time.”

Guidelines for the application process were approved by the DOE’s nine-member board and right-away NCI was listed as one of 20 colleges and universities, 12 community colleges and four higher education centers that expressed interest in participating.

With $100 million already committed to the program, the DOE has already said they anticipated requests for the funding to be competitive and any of the money left unused by 2024 must be returned to the state’s general fund.