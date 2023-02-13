New College Institute’s next executive director says he plans to get to know the community before making any decision about NCI’s direction.

Joe E. Sumner, current associate vice president for economic development of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in Valdosta, Georgia, will begin his role at the top leadership position of NCI on Feb. 28, it was announced Monday.

Sumner said he will begin his time at NCI by getting to know the area.

“While I’ve certainly conducted my research into this opportunity, before I would speak on it to say ‘I think this, this and this,’ I really would prefer to get in the area and again just … meet with the community members, meet with the educational partners, meet with the community leaders, our local employers and really get their input because NCI is a great resource designed to serve the area,” Sumner told the Bulletin on Monday by phone.

When asked what direction he would see taking NCI or what changes he might make, he replied, “It may be just a bit premature for me to fully expand on that.”

Sumner described his management style: “I lead from the front with roots on the ground. I work to be engaging. I work to be involved. I set the example that I hope my team sees and chooses to follow my lead. If I get off course, I rely on my team to ensure that I correct my course and that I follow their guidance to be the best leader that I can.”

A native of Georgia, Sumner holds both a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering technology and a master’s degree in engineering management from Kennesaw State University; he is on track to receive a doctorate in Leadership from Valdosta University this year, according to a press release from NCI.

A decorated soldier who was injured while serving in during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Sumner has dedicated his post-military professional career to creating the tech talent pipeline partnership between communities, education and industry, the release stated.

He also has served as an associate vice president for program development, academic affairs and economic development at the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

While running his mechatronics company, Sumner Mechatronics, Automation and Robotics Technology LLC, he facilitated manufacturing and technology trainings by partnering with companies when new programing is initiated and training is needed to help with “the steep learning curve” that comes with that process, Sumner told the Bulletin.

He also has been a leader in the STEM-C Robotics competition programs in Georgia’s public schools.

Closing out a long transition

Sumner will be the NCI’s first executive director in three and a half years, since Dr. Leanna Blevins left in June 2019. Dr. Barry Dorsey was NCI’s first executive director when it was founded by state charter in 2006, followed by former Sen. William Wampler (2012-2015) and Dr. Leanna Blevins (2016-2019).

Karen Jackson of Richmond was its interim executive director from June 2019 through June 2022, and longtime NCI Assistant Director of Finance & Operations Christina Reed of Ridgeway took over as executive director when Jackson left.

The search

The NCI Executive Search Committee, led by Richard Hall, Eric Jones and Hubert Harris, received and assessed 28 applications from candidates across the country for the position, the release stated. Over the past three months, the search committee conducted a rigorous and thorough process of reviewing these applications and held multiple stages of interviews with numerous well-qualified candidates, the release stated.

In the final round of interviews, NCI engaged and welcomed inputs from NCI staff, peer Virginia institutes of higher education and community colleges and supporting stakeholders from the greater Southside region. “Our goal was to offer a collaborative environment to gain multiple perspectives and viewpoints as a part of the decision-making process,” the release stated.

State Sen. Bill Stanley, chairman of the NCI board, stated in the release, “NCI’s members of its Board of Directors have been working diligently in the development of an aggressive long-range strategic plan for NCI to provide innovative, state-of-the-art educational opportunities for our students that will prepare them for the high-demand, high-paying jobs in the 21st Century workforce. Joe Sumner is the just the leader we need to ensure NCI’s success in the future.”

The members of the NCI Executive Search Committee made the following statements in the release:

From Hall: “Given that I am a lifelong resident of Martinsville-Henry County and a product of Bassett High School, I chose to live, work, invest, and give back to the community which we call home. Because of this, I was particularly sensitive to bringing in a leader that would embrace the hard-working blue-collar values of the residents that make up our community. Joe Sumner has demonstrated, throughout the interview process, a superior level of knowledge and expertise in the education and workforce training space, and he possesses a deep desire to work, live and raise his family in our community. Coupled with his unique blend of background in workforce training and academic leadership, Mr. Sumner is the right choice at the right time for future success of NCI.”

Said Jones, a 1997 graduate of Laurel Park High School: “With the selection of Mr. Sumner as the Executive Director of New College Institute, I am excited to see what the future holds as NCI pursues initiatives to engage students and enhance educational opportunities across the region.”

Stated Harris: “With the selection of Mr. Sumner as the Executive Director, New College Institute is well positioned to fulfill its mission by providing educational and workforce development programming for Martinsville-Henry County citizens and employers.”

“I’m honored, I’m flattered for this opportunity and I look forward to joining the community and just walking the streets of Martinsville, greeting our neighbors, eating at the local restaurants, going to the community events. I’m excited to join community and really put down roots,” Sumner said by phone.

Founded by the Virginia General Assembly by charter in 2006, the New College Institute is a state agency that provides access to degree programs (bachelor, master, and doctorate) through partnerships with VA colleges and universities.

Located on the historic Baldwin Block in Martinsville, Virginia, NCI’s main campus building is a 21st century state-of-the-art educational center that was recently purchased by the Commonwealth of Virginia from the former New College Foundation in 2020.