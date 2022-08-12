NCI presents local NSBE chapter with $25K

The New College Institute (NCI) board presented the Martinsville and Henry County Junior Chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) with $25,000 Thursday at NCI.

Stanley also announced the intention of NCI to establish an innovative lab school to benefit the region’s students. NCI has submitted an intent-to-apply letter to the office of the Secretary of Education, and the program intends to partner with K-12 school systems, Virginia college and university partners and regional businesses to “ensure the success of the innovative Lab School in Southside,” a release said.

The $25,000 for the NSBE chapter is intended to go towards the creation and development of a robotics program for the chapter. Chapter Director Helen Howell said that the money will let the chapter involve more students and even allow them to form more than one team in competitions.

In the NSBE robotics program, students build robotics from the ground up with guidance and instruction from instructors and also compete in competitions. They have partnered with Virginia Tech in the past where engineering students taught NSBE students through Zoom meetings.

“It’s opened up so many wonderful doors for our kids,” Howell said.

NCI Board Chair Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin County) presented the check to Howell and three NSBE members: President Chloe Taylor, Parliamentarian Bryson Broadnax and Bailey Stanley.

“We are building back one brick at a time that foundation for our next generations to succeed,” Stanley said. “There’s no better way to do that then ... to invest in our young people because they are our future.”

“Not only are they our future, they are our greatest natural resource and robotics, I think, is an important part of the future of not only the economy, but also the economic pipeline and workforce pipeline here in the Commonwealth of Virginia and especially in southside Virginia,” Stanley said.

“Robotics is the essence of knowledge, skill and competition at its highest point and its very best,” Stanley said. “Naomi [Hodge-Muse] came to us [the NCI board] and said that it was very important to her for this community to make sure that we always supported NSBE ... The need for us to try to find a way to provide support for NSBE’s robotics team, it was a no-brainer.”

Hodge-Muse is a member of the NCI Board of Directors and is the president of the Martinsville-Henry County Chapter NAACP.

“Minutes after her talking to us about it, the board of directors, myself and the vice chairman, had decided to dedicate not just a little bit of effort ... but to make a serious and significant commitment to NSBE, its students and their robotics program here, now and in the future,” he said.