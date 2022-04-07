NCI Smithsonian poster exhibit

The New College Institute (NCI) has the Smithsonian traveling exhibition “Picturing Women Inventors,” highlighting the history of women inventors in the United States, from through April 30 in its lobby during business hours.

Women with diverse backgrounds and interests created inventions that changed lives every day, said a release. But women haven’t always had equal opportunities to be inventors or received as much recognition.

The Smithsonian and the United States Patent and Trademark Office present the poster exhibition that explores the inventions of 19 American women. Astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen join athletes, engineers, and even teenagers in this group of inventors.

The exhibit showcases the breakthroughs, motivations, and challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals as inventors and highlights stories of inventors like Marilyn Hamilton, who after a hang-gliding accident in 1978 left her paralyzed, invented a lightweight wheelchair that was easy to maneuver.

Diversity of background and age are showcased, said the release, including inventor Alexis Lewis, who at 12-years-old in 2011 was inspired to adapt a traditional Native American sled, called a travois, by adding wheels to create a simpler way to transport families and their belongings in Somalia.

This poster exhibition was designed to educate and inspire young people to see themselves as future inventors, the release said, and is distributed at no cost to schools, libraries, museums and community organizations by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) in collaboration with the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It is sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies IF/THEN Initiative and Ericsson.

For exhibition description, tour schedules and more information on SITES, visit www.sites.si.edu and to learn more about the Lemelson Center visit www.invention.si.edu.

